Steve Smith Sr. Accused of Having Affair With Ravens Employee
X Erupts After Man Comes With All The Receipts Accusing Steve Smith Sr. of Sleeping With His Wife
NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. woke up on Saturday morning, we are positive he didn’t think he would be one of the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter. Things got interesting for the former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, now an NFL Network analyst, when the husband of a woman on X responded to his post featuring a video of himself playing golf, accusing him of sleeping with his wife. He came bearing receipts in the form of text messages. Smith has been married since 2000 and has four children.When former
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The accuser shared a screengrab of the alleged sexts between Smith and his wife while tagging multiple news outlets, Smith’s sponsors, Yeti Coolers and TaylorMade, his former team, the Panthers, Ravens, and, for some strange reason, Antonio Brown. He also shared a video of an alleged phone call between himself and Smith where you can hear the former pro football player saying, “I’m sorry,” and a photo of a bare-chested Smith with a unicorn graphic over his midsection. The man claims his wife met Smith while working for the Ravens marching band.
Man just found out that former NFL receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. has been sleeping with his wife. He posted the texts and a phone call with Smith on X after finding out. “I’m sorry” pic.twitter.com/Q6FckGDXy8— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 22, 2025
Social Media Had Jokes About The SituationFollowing the revelation of social media has been on one, of course, it was nothing but pure jokes, especially regarding the explicit nature of the sexts. “White man crashing out on Twitter cause his wife’s fucking Steve Smith Sr….and yall think I’ll leave this app? Tuh. NEVER. Can’t pay for this kind of live entertainment,” one user on X wrote. Another user was too tickled by the accuser’s wife telling Smith he almost shifted her contraceptive device. “Rearrange my IUD…..I am dead,” the user said. Bruh, moments like these make the dumpster fire that is X bearable. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
