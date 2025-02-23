Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Steve Smith Sr. Accused of Having Affair With Ravens Employee

X Erupts After Man Comes With All The Receipts Accusing Steve Smith Sr. of Sleeping With His Wife

Published on February 23, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Invitational 2024

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty / Steve Smith Sr.

When former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. woke up on Saturday morning, we are positive he didn’t think he would be one of the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter.
Things got interesting for the former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, now an NFL Network analyst, when the husband of a woman on X responded to his post featuring a video of himself playing golf, accusing him of sleeping with his wife. He came bearing receipts in the form of text messages. Smith has been married since 2000 and has four children. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The accuser shared a screengrab of the alleged sexts between Smith and his wife while tagging multiple news outlets, Smith’s sponsors, Yeti Coolers and TaylorMade, his former team, the Panthers, Ravens, and, for some strange reason, Antonio Brown. He also shared a video of an alleged phone call between himself and Smith where you can hear the former pro football player saying, “I’m sorry,” and a photo of a bare-chested Smith with a unicorn graphic over his midsection. The man claims his wife met Smith while working for the Ravens marching band.

Social Media Had Jokes About The Situation

Following the revelation of social media has been on one, of course, it was nothing but pure jokes, especially regarding the explicit nature of the sexts. “White man crashing out on Twitter cause his wife’s fucking Steve Smith Sr….and yall think I’ll leave this app? Tuh. NEVER. Can’t pay for this kind of live entertainment,” one user on X wrote.  Another user was too tickled by the accuser’s wife telling Smith he almost shifted her contraceptive device. “Rearrange my IUD…..I am dead,” the user said.  Bruh, moments like these make the dumpster fire that is X bearable. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

https://x.com/_TheGreekMamba/status/1893418119533576205

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

infidelity NFL Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close