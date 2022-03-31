Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Shop Lit Up SoHo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nigo and Steven Victor know how to get the people going. In correlation with the release the I Know NIGO album, the Victor Victor label and brand teamed with Shopify to host a pop-up shop in NYC where fans could cop their highly coveted merch.

It went down on Saturday (March on my 26), the day after Nigo dropped his critically acclaimed second album. Among the projects high power features are Pusha T and Pharrell, who we mention here because they both slid through the VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify pop-up. Also spotted inside, besides the shoppers and fans who cued up for hours for their chance to get inside, were artist KAWS, the LOX rapper Jadakiss and Desus of Desus & Mero fame.

The limited-edition merchandise collection includes lush varsity jackets, tees, dog collars, leashes and bowls, skate decks and baseball bats. Besides the aforementioned goods, the in-store experience at 131 Greene St. also included DJ spinning tunes, a skate ramp, ballpark seating that choice for selfies and vintage video game stations.

The online shop will launch in April. Until then, check out photos from the event in the gallery.