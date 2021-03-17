No Luck: Some On Twitter Get Stimmy Checks On St. Patrick’s Day, Others Still Waiting

American taxpayers are watching their bank accounts like hawks after it was announced that many of them would receive the third stimulus check on Wednesday (March 17). While some are reporting that the payments did indeed come in on St. Patrick’s Day, some others aren’t having the same kind of luck on Twitter.
The American Banking Association stated in a Tuesday (March 16) press release that “tens of millions of economic impact payments via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system.”
The release went on to say that the highly anticipated money will land in the accounts of bank and credit union members on March 17, adding that this was the day the IRS chose to release the funds. It isn’t known why today was the given day, but apparently, the news is true as Twitter is abuzz with folks getting their so-called “Biden Bucks.”
The IRS has launched a Get My Payment tool for others to check when they’ll receive a payout or if they qualify. Some are writing on Twitter to share that they’re still not getting enough information back from the system and it could take some time considering that the government agency has been saddled with processing tax returns and refunds while still working under the pressures and conditions presented by the still ongoing pandemic.
For those lucky (there’s that word again) enough to have gotten their economic impact payments, they have been especially excited and the jokes and joy have been prevalent across Twitter.
We’ve scoured the social media network for the best responses, which can be seen below.
—
1.
Every time i check my bank account for my stimmy... pic.twitter.com/73zqQJmOkt— hoerambe (@gwetchenn) March 16, 2021
2.
How Biden watching everybody posting they got they Stimmy to the tl today pic.twitter.com/KdbqLsH3YR— DKT (@darleneturner53) March 17, 2021
3.
watching everyone get their stimmy while my bank account remains unstimulated pic.twitter.com/k2KXqa6Wvw— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) March 17, 2021
4.
Stimmy here and my Uber helicopter outside I’m outta here ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/jLnGoHQc0h— Edward 🇸🇱 (@kobesesay24) March 17, 2021
5.
Me watching y’all celebrate your stimmy while the IRS website continues to tell me there’s no info yet about mine pic.twitter.com/9IYwMVWjbD— chefadyre (@adyreisms) March 17, 2021
6.
My Stimmy just hit pic.twitter.com/MoMvbXce6o— sixers 28-12🔔 (@ADblurrr) March 17, 2021
7.
Stimmy touched down pic.twitter.com/luNKOpPGVo— Marcé (@MilesisOfficial) March 17, 2021
8.
Stimmy arrived today. pic.twitter.com/AglewJepQF— Scott Santens 🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) March 17, 2021
9.
When you match into residency and get the stimmy in the same week. #MatchDay2021 pic.twitter.com/sWVwBnsktl— Kamali Thompson (@Kamali_Thompson) March 17, 2021
10.
me and my cousins are already acting up w/ the stimmy 😂 pic.twitter.com/4FUEZjcauT— M (@mamamari__) March 17, 2021
11.
my irresponsible spending habits returning after the stimmy hits:pic.twitter.com/l1h1AdocVZ— LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) March 17, 2021
12.
Everybody got their stimmy this morning except me pic.twitter.com/PfqgJyiHKs— Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) March 17, 2021
13.
Joe where’s the stimmy? My kid got a birthday coming up the cake people asking for a deposit 😂 pic.twitter.com/DqLLuXk7aA— karl kontroversy (@kontroversykarl) March 17, 2021
14.
Stimmy hit, I'm in the mirror rn like: pic.twitter.com/CZUMmweKzg— Zoldy (@yvng_zoldyck) March 17, 2021
15.
Waking up to the stimmy. pic.twitter.com/f5fPn5oJU3— Meelz 💪🏾 (@MeelzTV) March 17, 2021
16.
Happy St. Stimmy Day Bitches pic.twitter.com/s8jM1NrXt3— Oil Gonif 🍯🐝🤓 (@oil_gonif) March 17, 2021
17.
when the stimmy hits on St. Patrick’s Day pic.twitter.com/1cshPKRjzT— Vienna Terrell (@viennaterrell) March 17, 2021
18.
Me walking into my house this morning after being the only one in my family to land the stimmy check🤑 pic.twitter.com/ifS4K92JBq— OG (@OG_BobbyRadloff) March 17, 2021
19.
Me: I gotta be responsible with this stimmy money!— J-Rev (@mstarjd) March 17, 2021
Also me: pic.twitter.com/CYHQ5Plvzf
20.
We did it Joe, I got my Stimmy pic.twitter.com/K2Jzv03dvm— 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) March 17, 2021
21.
Me when the stimmy hit but I still had to get my ass out of bed and to work: pic.twitter.com/tBCa5ECXkh— Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) March 17, 2021