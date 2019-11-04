Supreme Dropping A $500 Nike Air Max 95 Lux, They’re Italian Leather Tho

Supreme is dropping a $500 Nike Air Max 95. They’re Italian leather, though.

The Nike Air Max 95 is a greatest of all time shoe, that’s a fact (it’s past time for a Neon retro, actually). Anyway, add in the Supreme mythos that’s eagerly supported by a legion of hypebeasts and you can bet this collab will sell out instantly despite that off-putting price tag.

According to Supreme the kicks are made in Italy exclusively for the brand. This version features an Italian leather upper along with a laser0perforated Supreme logo on the side panel, a leather lining, a leather collar and a tongue with a debossed logo. Some more technical details to justify that price include a co-branded leather footbed with a gold foil logo and a custom engraved metal hangtag that’s shaped like Italy.

Did we stress it’s Italian leather? You get three tonal colorways to choose from; red, blue and black.

The Air Max 95 Lux will be available in Supreme’s NYC, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Paris stores, and online, on November 7. Japan gets their product two days later.

Peep detailed images below. The sneaker re-sellers are salivating right now, so good luck.