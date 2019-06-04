Supreme Dropping NFL Raiders Collection with ’47 [Photos]

Despite their recent struggles, the Oakland Raiders are a storied NFL franchise. Streetwear brand Supreme has linked with the ’47 and the NFL for a new collection.

Raiders has always been top choice (think: N.W.A) so this makes all the sense. The drop will include a short-sleeve shirt, twill shorts, a hooded sweatshirt, a tee and a 5-panel hat. The hoodies are particularly hard body, so you may want to holla at the plug or that bot app, just saying.

The collection is available in brick and mortar stores New York City, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris, and online , on Thursday, June 6. As usual, Japan will get their stuff a couple of days later.

Peep photos of the collection below.

—

Photo: Supreme