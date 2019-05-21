Hypebeast Alert: A New SUPREME x Nike Collection Is Here [Photos]

You will be witness to even more designer sweats this summer. A new SUPREME x Nike capsule collection is on the way.

The world’s most famous streetwear brand has once again partnered with the sneaker giant for a new drop. Inspired the unpredictable weather changes during the spring season this new drop is oozing with synthetic materials intended to keep you dry.

The water resistant collection includes a hooded sport jacket, nylon warm up pant and the ever so trendy but needs to be cancelled at this point shoulder bag. For those that need some cotton in their life don’t worry. Also included are some sweatshirts, sweatpants and jacquard logo sweater. Naturally all the pieces are co-branded with both logos.

The SUPREME x Nike collection will be available in-store in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and online starting May 23rd. You can shop the collection here. More photos below.

Photo: SUPREME