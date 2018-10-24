Supreme Pays Tribute To Cult Classic ‘The Killer’ With Capsule Collection

If you’re a fan of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… then you should be already familiar with the movie The Killer. SUPREME has a new drop that honors the legendary flick.

The fashion giant announced a new collection that will feature some of the work’s most classic lines and moments. Their usual streetwear staples are represented including t-shirts, a hoodie and a skateboard. The standout piece though is an army jacket that features a screen capture of the gruesome hostage scene and the infamous “In our profession, we shouldn’t trust anyone” quote.

Originally released in 1989 the film was written and directed by John Woo and stars Chow Yun-Fat. Fat plays Ah Jong, an assassin who accidentally blinds a singer. In order to pay for the reparative surgery he must go one more hit. It is often referred to as a “bullet ballet” — revered for both its intricately choreographed battles and its notions of honor.

The SUPREME x The Killer collection will be available starting Thursday, October 25 on their online store here and at their Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Paris locations. Japan will get their chance to purchase on 10/27.

Supreme pays homage in the video below. Check detailed pics of the gear in the gallery.

You can find a small clip to reminisce over below.

Photo: SUPREME