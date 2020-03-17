SUPREME Dropping Graffiti Collection Inspired By Writer Rammellzee [Photos]

While the world is holding on to all their coins SUPREME is making that discipline harder for hypebeasts. The clothing giant is releasing a new graffiti inspired collection.

The New York brand based brand has announced a new drop in conjunction with world renowned artist Rammellzee. The Far Rockaway, Queens native began writing graffiti on the A train during the 1970’s, and developed a spiky lettering that became his signature. This thorny wildstyle was a radical expression of Rammellzee’s Gothic Futurist philosophy – an ethos rooted in the 14th century, when monks were banned from writing in an ornate script that bishops deemed unreadable and dangerous.

In the 1980s, Rammellzee’s work broadened beyond tunnels and train yards. He made neon-splattered paintings and complex assemblages crafted from New York City’s detritus. He also appeared in Charlie Ahearn’s seminal film Wild Style and Jim Jarmusch’s Stranger Than Paradise, collaborated with K-Rob on the Jean Michel Basquiat-produced epic hip-hop single “Beat Bop,” wrote an opera, and tried to get a comic book and board game off the ground.

By the 90s, Rammellzee mostly remained within the Battle Station, his sprawling Tribeca studio of over 20 years. Inside this resin-encrusted fortress, he engineered some of his most ambitious and distinctive works: the Garbage Gods – hulking trash warriors with unique identities (among them Vain the Insane, Chaser the Eraser and Igniter the Master Alphabiter). Rammellzee died in 2010 at the age of 49. His vast body of work – and its wide-ranging influence – has recently begun to receive the critical attention and study it deserves.

SUPREME has worked with the estate of Rammellzee to produce a collection for Spring 2020. The collection consists of a Hooded Sweatshirt, Sweatpant, two T-Shirts, GORE-TEX Anorak, GORE-TEX Pant, GORE-TEX Camp Cap and De Martini Messenger Bag.

The collection will be available starting March 19. Those interested will have to purchase online as all of SUPREME’s stores have been closed due to ‘Rona. More pictures on the flip.

Photo: SUPREME