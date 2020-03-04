Supreme Dropping The Most No Frills Nike Air Force 1 Collab You Can Imagine

Supreme and Nike have done a multitude of collabs over the years, but the latest aren’t exactly high on the creativity chart. Their latest offering is a Nike Air Force 1 with little difference from the general releases of the ubiquitous shoe, purposely.

The new Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 features the full-grain leather upper and perforated leather toe panel most everyone should be familiar with. As far as the streetwear staple’s branding, there’s a Supreme logo on the footbed and lace lock…ahem, deubrée and a red, debossed printed logo on the heel. And that’s it, that’s all.

They could have slapped the Supreme logo on the tongue, though. The shoe will come in a pair of white and black colorways, and that’s it, that’s all. You do get an extra set of laces, too.

However, for the resellers itching to buy in bulk and collect a bag, Supreme will be restocking the shoes regularly throughout the season. We’re not mad at that. Everyone can get a pair, and wear them, right? The kicks will be a reasonable $96 US (a standard Nike Air Force 1 retails for $90).

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 will be available in Supreme stores and online starting March 5 while Japan will gets their goods two days later.

Check out details picks of the sneakers below. ​