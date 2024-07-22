Subscribe
'Tekken 8' Partners With Nike For Limited Air Foamposite Ones

‘Tekken 8’ & Nike’s Latest Collaboration Allow Players To Issue Fades While Wearing Air Foamposite One Sneakers

Published on July 22, 2024
Tekken 8 x Nike Collaboration

Source: Bandai Namco / Tekken 8 / Nike

Tekken 8 and Nike’s new collaboration will allow players to issue fades in style. Using the EVO 2024 stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bandai Namco announced a collaboration between Tekken 8 and Nike. In the game, characters will rock Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers inspired by Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima.
In a surprise announcement, Bandai Namco also revealed that the physical limited-edition Nike Air Foamposite One’ Kazuya Mishima’ was available to EVO attendees.
Tekken Project Director Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken 8 Game Director Kohei Ikeda, and Producer Michael Murray made the big announcement, dropping the trailer and showing off the physical Nike Air Foamposite One’ Kazuya Mishima’ sneakers.
Attendees could purchase the “shiny black sneakers,” which Bandai says is “a clear, stylish extension of the character who inspired them,” through the Nike SNKR’s geo-targeting feature.
Bandai Namco also notes the sneakers will not be the only product of its collaboration with Nike and promises that more drops will come this fall, and that includes in-game content. That wasn’t the only Tekken 8 news. The popular fighting video game also celebrated the return of iconic character and villain Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya’s father and Jin’s grandfather.
Heihachi’s return to the game was met with excitement and hilarity because he always finds a way to return, even after meeting his demise in previous games.
Heihachi is the latest DLC character following Eddy and Lidia, and he will be available to players in August. You can see more reactions to Heihachi Mishima, aka the OG King of The Iron Fist’s return in Tekken 8 below.

