Tesla Pulls The Cover Off Its New Model Y Crossover SUV [Photos]

Elon Musk and his company Tesla have been very busy in the lab. Last reports indicated the electric car company was inching towards a leasing program for its Model 3 and now it just unveiled its new crossover SUV the Model Y.

Thursday (Mar. 14) Musk unveiled the newest electric car model coming to the fleet at Tesla’s design studio located just outside of Los Angeles. The Model Y which is slated for a 2020 launch bares a striking resemblance to the Model 3 but does have features that set it apart from the previously released model.

The Model Y is bigger than the Model 3 due to the fact it seats 7 adults and does offer optional third seating row. Explaining the those in attendance at the unveiling, Musk boasts that it will have “the functionality of an SUV, but it will ride like a sports car. So this thing will be really tight on corners.” The car will also sport a Panoramic glass roof which should be a very nice touch.

Panoramic glass roof on Model Y — Tesla (@Tesla) March 15, 2019

When the Model Y launches, it will come in four different variations a long-range model starting at $42,700, dual-motor all-wheel-drive version that begins at $46,700, a performance version that will cost $55,700 and a standard Model Y coming in 2021 that will cost $39,000.

Musk promises the Model Y should be coming off production lines in 2019 but with a history of being late in getting the cars in customers who pre-ordered the electric vehicles driveways don’t be surprised if the company will be tardy again. Tesla set a goal of selling 1 million vehicles, and with the Model Y and the recent success of Model 3, it looks like the company and its CEO will achieve that goal.

If you’re in the market for a new car and want to go green with style, you can pre-order your Model Y here. Hit the gallery below to see more vehicles of Elon’s latest toy.

—

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty