Texas Governor Greg Abbott Refuses To Release Emails With Elon Musk Because They Are Too “‘Intimate or Embarrassing”

Greg Abbott Refuses To Share Emails With Elon Musk
Per The Verge:
Musk has expanded his footprint in Texas in recent years as he shifted further to the political right. Tesla, X, and SpaceX are now all headquartered in Texas, while xAI still remains in San Francisco. In May, voters in South Texas approved a plan to make Starbase, Texas, where SpaceX performs rocket launches, a town. Public records requests have helped illuminate this process.
Earlier this year, for instance, The Texas Newsroom published emails and calendar information revealing that a Texas lawmaker had planned several meetings with representatives from SpaceX. It also showed that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to help convince the agency to let SpaceX increase the number of its rocket launches.You can see reactions to Greg Abbott holding back those emails in the gallery below.
