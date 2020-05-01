The Air Jordan Retro 5 “Fire Red” Drops May 2, Act Accordingly

If you were on point during the first night of ESPN’s The Last Dance docuseries, you may have caught the surprise drop of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Fire Red” on SNKRS. But if you, like many, caught an L—you have a chance to cop a pair tomorrow, May 2, on its official release date.

While Michael Jordan would catch his first NBA title in the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 5 is still a beloved shoe. It’s the sneakers he donned (albeit in the black colorway) while the Detroit Pistons were battering him during his forays to the cup, inspiring the Chicago Bulls team to get right and finally take them out the following season.

It was also the pair of J’s that Will Smith rocked with no laces on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. When it dropped, the then new reflective tongue and translucent outsole made it the most advanced looking Air Jordan to date. Add in the OG “Nike Air” branding on the heel, and this a shoe that’s actually worth the hype.

This time out, they’ll cost you a healthy $200 online at Champs, Foot Locker, Footaction and most other spots where you get your latest. But we suggest you be quick on the draw. They’re dropping a full size too (so that’s $140 for grade school, $80 for pre-school and $60 for infant sizing).

Check out some detailed pics of the Air Jordan 5 courtesy of Champs Sports below. Good hunting.