The Atlantic Publishes War Plans Signal Chat, X Reacts
‘The Atlantic’ Calls Trump Administration’s Bluff, Shares War Plans Signal Chat
The Atlantic picked up what some might consider the scoop of the year after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly shared war plans on the unsecured Signal messaging app. Included in the chat was The Atlantic‘s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, and the publication published the full text chat after top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration testified in front of Congress that the information within was not classified. As seen in The Atlantic, Goldberg was included in a Signal group chat that included Hegseth and U.S. national security advisor to President Trump, Mike Waltz. Waltz unintentionally added Goldberg to the discussion of plans to attack Yemen’s Houthis group, and the text chain included names, details, and expected results of the attack. Goldberg made his media rounds after breaking the story, but previously did not include some of the more sensitive details of the Signal chat. However, testimony from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that the plans discussed in the chat were not classified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday (March 25). CIA Director John Ratcliffe added in separate testimony that the chat details were not classified, and President Trump stood by that claim. Hegseth also denied that the discussion was about war plans. With that testimony on record, the publication saw fit to publish the entire chat to allow the public to make their own determination of the facts and to push back against the attacks from Trump officials that The Atlantic is lying about what the chat is. “The statements by Hegseth, Gabbard, Ratcliffe, and Trump—combined with the assertions made by numerous administration officials that we are lying about the content of the Signal texts—have led us to believe that people should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions. There is a clear public interest in disclosing the sort of information that Trump advisers included in nonsecure communications channels, especially because senior administration figures are attempting to downplay the significance of the messages that were shared,” Goldberg and fellow journalist Shane Harris wrote. The White House is attempting to downplay and discredit Goldberg’s assessment of the war plans, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attacking the publication’s decision to frame the chat “attack plans” instead of “war plans,” as initially reported and framed that as a retraction. “The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans.’ This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin,” Leavitt wrote on X. On X, many are reacting to The Atlantic calling the Trump administration and its de facto war council’s bluff by publishing the full Signal chat. Check out those reactions below. — Photo: Getty
