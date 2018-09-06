The Best & Most Hilarious Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad Memes We Could Find

Since Nike launched an ad campaign featuring free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, fans online have been remaking the iconic black and white photo with hilarious results.
Of course, President Trump and the NFL have responded to Nike’s initial launch of the campaign but the meme culture kicked into high gear and it’s been relentless ever since.
Peep out our faves below, along with the original campaign photos.
Dallas Cowboys slander always welcomed.
OK, this is pretty good.
Ay Yo.
Mayne.
Another major Super Bowl blunder.
LOL!
Peace to the God Carmelo Anthony.
Fif is the petty God.
This is low-key brilliant. If you get it, you get it.
Jay Cutler lol.
For The Office heads.
Our vote for an early fave. No diss to the champ!
One of the biggest sports let downs in recent history.
Pardon the language, but come on, this is good!
This is foul lol.