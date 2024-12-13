The Game Awards 2024: ‘Onimusha: Way of the Sword,’ ‘Virtua Fighter’ is Back, Naughty Dog Unveils New Game & More Announcements

Related Stories Summer Game Fest: ‘Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver’, ‘Marvel’s Deadpool VR,’ ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’, ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ & Other Big Announcments Onimusha: Way of the Sword Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Game Awards 2024 wasn’t just about celebrating the year in video games and handing out trophies. It also has become the night when we can expect to have our minds blown by some big announcements, and this year, Geoff Keighly came with the fire.On a night when PlayStation’s least popular mascot, Astro Bot, secured a Game of The Year win thanks to Team Asobi’s fantastic platformer and Balatro, an Indie poker roguelike, continued to captivate gamers, Keighly made sure that his annual awards show delivered the goods regarding game announcements.In what was easily the best Game Awards show in a long time, numerous beloved franchises returned, and other massive announcements from your favorite video game studios. So, let’s jump into them.It’s been nearly two decades since the last installment in the popular Onimusha franchise, but our patience is finally being rewarded when the game arrives in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Based on the trailer, the legendary Oni Gauntlet, the mystical tool that helps the heroes in the Onimusha games take on the demons, can be seen on a yet-to-be-revealed lone samurai who is tasked to save the world like those who rocked the gauntlet before him. The synopsis for Onimusha: Way of the Sword reads: Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma. In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world. Consider us hyped; 2026 can’t come soon enough. Below, you can watch the trailer for the reveal of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Virtua Fighter Is Back & Other Announcements From SEGA One of the many pleasant surprises on the night came from SEGA. The iconic 3D fighting game franchise Virtua Fighter is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and what better way to do this than with a new game, Virtua Fighter Project? The brief teaser shows a mystery fighter wearing a fedora before he is eventually seen fighting Sarah Bryant, a longtime character from the franchise. SEGA released no other details about the game. A VF Direct shared more information about the game and the announcement of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Version 2.0, a free update that will only be available for 5 days. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. was also announced and will finally bring the fighting game to Steam. It’s currently in open beta if you’re eager to take this one for a spin. Also announced on the heels of the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 The Movie’s release Sonic Racing: Crossworlds was announced. The brief teaser of Shadow The Hedgehog in his vehicle before he pulled off. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is described as a brand new sidescrolling adventure in the franchise that will dive into the untold chapter of the Ninja Gaiden saga. It features old-school gameplay with a brand-new polish, displayed in spectacular pixel art. The synopsis for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound reads: Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound slashes its way onto consoles and PC the summer of 2025. Naughty Dog Has A Brand New Franchise Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound slashes its way onto consoles and PC the summer of 2025.Naughty Dog is taking its act to outer space for its brand new franchise, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. In a post on the PlayStation Blog , Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann revealed the game is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 console and that the studio has been working on the game since 2020. While not revealing everything about the game’s plot, Druckmann gave a brief description: Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun (Tati Gabrielle), a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit. Druckmann also revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will score the game’s soundtrack. The game developer did not provide information on the release window. 1. The Witcher 4 No Gods, Only Monsters The Witcher IV is an upcoming single-player open-world RPG from CD PROJEKT RED, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The beginning of a new saga, and a follow-up to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, Ciri takes center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.

2. The Outer Wilds 2 In true Obsidian Entertainment fashion, you carve your path through Arcadia, a colony teeming with factions, intrigue, and chaos. It’s also home of skip drive technology and where the fate of the entire colony – and the galaxy – rests. As a daring, undeniably good-looking, and questionably competent Earth Directorate agent, you’re tasked with uncovering the source of devastating rifts threatening the entire galaxy. Talk about stakes (not to be confused with raptidon steaks, those are very different)! The choice of how to deal with the rifts is up to you. “Your worlds, your way,” as we say at Obsidian. Are the rifts the only thing threatening Arcadia? Of course not! That would be too easy. A factional war between the “benevolent rulers” known as the Protectorate, a rebellious scientific religious order, and a corporate mega power has the colony torn apart. Each is trying to close or control the rifts for their own good/monetarily profitable needs. Church, state, and capitalism! Who will win?! Well, that’s really up to you. This is your game. We’ve said the choices were yours the whole time. See that Obsidian motto above? Yeah, you get it. Wishlist the game today on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows PC, and Steam, and stay tuned for more updates on The Outer Worlds 2 — we can’t wait to share what’s next with you. The galaxy is yours to explore; the only question is, how will you shape it? The Outer Worlds 2 will be released in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available on day one with Game Pass.

3. Den of Wolves Swedish game developer 10 Chambers premiered the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming game Den of Wolves during The Game Awards 2024. The game is led by Creative Director Ulf Andersson, creator of the critically acclaimed heist games Payday: THE HEIST and PAYDAY 2. The trailer opened with a sweeping shot of Midway City’s corporate-dominated skyline, where massive skyscrapers bearing the logos of powerful corporations pierce the clouds, setting the stage for this ambitious new cooperative heist game. Then it jumps right into gameplay heisting.

4. Splitgate 2 1047 Games unveiled a new trailer and a fresh look at its portal-jumping first person shooter, Splitgate 2, during The Game Awards and teased a new game mode tonight in an eye-popping new trailer. Keeping with its fast and frenetic pace from the game’s popular alpha earlier this year, Splitgate 2 heads to full launch in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. OG Aces and would-be glory seekers who missed their opportunity to go hands-on with the game and join their favorite faction last summer won’t have to wait long either; another Splitgate 2 alpha is on the way early next year. Wishlist Splitgate 2: https://www.splitgate.com/.

5. One Move Away Playstack and Ramage Games revealed One Move Away, a unique first-person narrative-driven puzzle game that turns the act of packing into a heartfelt journey. Launching in 2025 for PC and consoles, One Move Away explores life’s pivotal moments through the lens of moving, both physically and emotionally. Moving isn’t just a task, it’s an experience. One Move Away celebrates your personal style, whether you carefully stack every box or cram items in and hope for the best. Every packed car boot is a puzzle, but how you solve it is entirely up to you. As you progress through three interwoven storylines, you’ll feel the thrill of a leap into the unknown and the quiet ache of returning to a familiar place that no longer feels the same. Through over 20 handcrafted levels, One Move Away delivers cozy gameplay with emotional depth. Coming 2025 One Move Away is set to release in 2025 on PC and consoles. Whether you’re drawn to thoughtful puzzles or resonant storytelling, this cozy adventure promises to stay with you long after you pack the final box.

6. Mecha BREAK Amazing Seasun Games just released the latest trailer for Mecha BREAK during tonight’s The Game Awards livestream, revealing a Spring 2025 release window and new features coming to the game’s large PvPvE extraction game mode. Mecha BREAK will release on PC and Xbox with three ways to play: 6v6 Battlefield, 3v3 Arena, and the tactical co-op PvPvE mode, with more exciting updates to come. Mecha BREAK’s unique mech-centric gameplay will feature these three distinct game modes at launch, along with additional out-of-combat explorable areas and gameplay mechanics coming in the future. The new PvPvE extraction game mode will be showcased in upcoming beta tests, taking place on a massive map with rewards earned by defeating NPCs and capturing strongholds. Additionally, players are able to team up with other squads to challenge giant boss mechs for even higher-tier rewards, introducing tactical competition between different squad groups.



The latest additions to PvPvE include swappable weapon pickups and weaponized gliders, enabling players to dynamically enhance their mech’s capabilities, like healing, sniping, and laying down suppressive fire, to give them a tactical edge. Strategic planning is key in Mecha BREAK, so effective communication with teammates is essential to leading them to victory. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower.



In post-release updates, Mecha BREAK will receive a walkable space station complete with a hangar, a tactical command center, private living quarters, a shooting range, and more explorable spaces. Amazing Seasun Games have previously shared some early looks at the walkable station areas and teased plans for an ambitious new game mode that allows players to exit their mech’s cockpit to engage enemies. This is part of a long-term development plan for Mecha BREAK, a hybrid of the best aspects of mech combat with infantry combat. Mecha BREAK is coming to PC and Xbox in 2025. Keep an eye out for the next round of beta testing soon. In the meantime, wishlist Mecha BREAK on Steam and Xbox today.

7. Screamer Milestone, one of the leading and longest-established racing game developers globally, unveiled a teaser trailer announcing the return of Screamer, the 1995 title that pushed the boundaries of racing games, set a new benchmark in the genre, and brought the excitement of virtual races from arcades into players’ homes. Embracing the trailblazing spirit of the original, Milestone has reimagined its most iconic IP, combining over 30 years of expertise in racing games to craft a brand-new experience with standout fighting mechanics destined to leave a lasting impact on the genre, just as the original did in the ’90s. This brand-new Screamer seamlessly blends high-octane arcade action with revolutionary gameplay dynamics and a deep storyline enriched by interwoven character arcs. Drawing inspiration from anime and manga from the ’80s and ’90s, the game’s narrative and visual framework will be its beating heart and soul. The game features contributions from industry-leading partners, including animated cutscenes created in collaboration with Polygon Pictures—one of the oldest and most renowned Japanese animation studios—and the acclaimed American actor Troy Baker, one of gaming’s most recognizable voices. Combining plot themes of human will, revenge, love, and greed with classic sci-fi imagery, Screamer immerses players in the clash between personal desires and external forces that seek to control them. This journey unfolds through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters involved in a street racing tournament organized by a mysterious figure. Scheduled for release in 2026, Screamer will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

8. Borderlands 4 Today, 2K and Gearbox Software released the first look at Borderlands® 4 showcasing new details from one of the most highly anticipated games coming in 2025. Revealed at The Game Awards, a new trailer introduces The Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. A world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across Kairos, the most dangerous planet discovered so far in the Borderlands universe. Borderlands 4 is the most ambitious Borderlands to date, lovingly hand-crafted by the development studio that first forged the looter shooter genre. The title evolves the series’ gameplay and storytelling in new ways while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands experience fans know and love, including: Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style.

Players will be able to seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration.

New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style.

Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old. Borderlands 4 will launch in 2025 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to wishlist now.

9. Sid Meier's Civilization VII – "Rediscover Hope" Opening Cinematic 2K and Firaxis Games debuted today the in-game opening cinematic to Sid Meier’s Civilization VII at The Game Awards 2024. During the show, in-person attendees were treated to an epic live orchestral performance accompanying the cinematic, featuring music specially composed by GRAMMY® award-winning composer Christopher Tin. Voiced-over by Civilization VII-narrator Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars” franchise), the opening cinematic takes viewers on a journey through the Ages. As a lone farmer uncovers a buried and rusted saber, we see its history unfold. The saber passes from one generation to the next, across different cultures and regions of the world, illuminating a central theme of the game – that history is built in layers. In addition to the opening cinematic, the main theme for Civilization VII, “Live Gloriously,” was also revealed. Composer Christopher Tin shares: “With ‘Live Gloriously,’ I wanted to capture universal themes of hope, heroism and mortality that have resonated across history. You’ll hear words from The Iliad, Beowulf, Popol Vuh and Ramayana, delivering a beautiful sense of gravity and emotion that embodies the story of humanity.” Sid Meier’s Civilization VII launches on February 11, 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Mac and Linux via Steam.

10. Kyora Publisher Chucklefish and studio Pugstorm announce that they are working together on a new title, KYORA. Shared in a 1 minute teaser at the Game Awards, KYORA is a 2D sandbox adventure for 1-8 players, where every pixel can be shaped, mined, built or destroyed. From the creators of the multi-award-winning mining sandbox, Core Keeper, comes an all-new mystical multiplayer adventure… Cross into a realm of ruins, where every pixel is a tool to create something new. Mine precious resources, craft physics-altering wands, take on powerful bosses, and build your base by terraforming the world around you. Explore KYORA Journey into the unexpected, in a procedurally-generated open world. Carve into the earth or sculpt toward the sky in search of magical materials. Craft matter-manipulating wands, upgrade your gear, and take on the powerful bosses in control of each biome: the Heralds.



Manipulate Every Pixel

Let loose your sandbox creativity with pixel-by-pixel terraforming. Build bridges to new areas, sculpt and customise your dream base with terrapixel materials, or even use your terraforming powers mid-battle to construct platforms and cover.





Craft, Build & Upgrade The world of KYORA is filled with secrets. The further you venture, the more dangers await. To survive KYORA’S forest-cloaked ruins and cross its blistering desert sands, you’ll need to use each biome’s resources to your advantage. Gather materials, forge powerful weapons and armour, plant seeds and cook up recipes to help you traverse the wilds. Team Up With Friends It’s dangerous to go alone! Bring your buddies with you to combine skills, creating fun synergies between wand abilities, in up to 8-player online co-op gameplay. KYORA will be coming to early access on Steam.

11. Rematch Rematch is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC next year. Set in vibrant virtual reality arenas, the gameplay flows with no fouls and no offsides, and the action never stops. Players control only one player on the team in an immersive third person perspective, swapping roles as the situation evolves: from striker to defender, down to a uniquely designed goalkeeper position featuring specific abilities. Each match is an intense showdown, in which players need both split-second reactions and tactical teamplay to prevail. Built entirely for online multiplayer, Rematch emphasizes precise and reactive gameplay, balanced for a fair competitive experience. Players can expect a level playing field where skill is the deciding factor: from mastering the aim and shoot mechanics, to timing a powerful volley kick, all the way to reading the game dynamics and making the perfect pass. In addition to its competitive 5v5 game mode, the title will offer quickplay game modes, along with fresh seasonal content planned post-launch, including new game modes and unique cosmetic options that allow each player to customize their character with style. Wishlisting is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. Visit www.playrematch.com to register for Beta invites, and follow @PlayRematch on Twitter/Bluesky/Instagram for more information.

12. Solasta Indie studio Tactical Adventures unveiled Solasta II, the ambitious sequel to their beloved tabletop-inspired RPG. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Solasta II is set to launch in Early Access on PC in 2025, with a free playable demo due for release early next year. Tactical Adventures are excited to work with the community once again to refine and shape Solasta II into the ultimate TTRPG experience. Decades after the events of Solasta: Crown of the Magister (2021), Solasta II transports players to the vibrant high-fantasy realm of Neokos—a land of breathtaking beauty teetering on the edge of ruin at the hands of Shadwyn, an all-powerful being brought to life by Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades II). As her endless tide of corruption spreads across the continent, a band of valiant adventurers rises to the challenge. While navigating towering landscapes to contending with political factions vying for power and fighting fearsome foes, players must make wise decisions to end an ancient feud before it engulfs the lands in bloodshed and strife. Mathieu Girard, Creative Director, shared, “Our team of 35 combines deep expertise with a passion for crafting immersive and challenging gaming experiences. With our first game, we started as a Kickstarter success story, building on the SRD 5.1 ruleset to create a tactical RPG that has resonated with over 1.5 million players. Now, with Solasta II, we’re taking all that even further – pushing the system with fresh takes on tactical depth, fun and accessibility. Players will explore Neokos, a new continent brimming with magic, colossal landscapes and discover unprecedented lore, while facing the growing force of Shadwyn, a charismatic villain driven by a relentless desire to reclaim her lost power. This project is powered by ambition, respect for our players and a shared belief in the strength of what we’re building together. We can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it and tell us what they think!” Players will roll the dice with the D20 system, create their party and embark on a quest filled with strategy, magic and intrigue. With Solasta II, Tactical Adventures aims to deliver a truly immersive experience featuring deep tactical combat and a wealth of exciting features. Key Features Include: Complete Party Management and Customization – Create and develop your own party of four adventurers, all fully voiced and each fully customizable with unique skills and abilities.

1-4 Player Online Co-op – Team up with others online to strategize and share tactical triumphs.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat – Master tactical combat, utilizing the full depth of the D&D 5E ruleset for immersive, strategic battles.

Unreal Engine 5 – Experience cutting-edge visuals and immersive environments.

Console Optimization – Designed for seamless play with console pads delivering an experience on par with mouse and keyboard. Solasta II is in development for PC and available to wishlist now with Early Access coming in 2025. Fans can look forward to a playable demo soon and stay up to date with the latest news by signing up for the newsletter at www.solasta-game.com. They can also speak directly with Tactical Adventures through the official Discord.

13. Double Dragon Revive Arc System Works America, Inc. announced the opening of digital pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe editions of Double Dragon Revive, the upcoming new title for the hit fighting video game series. The game will arrive on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on October 23, 2025. Double Dragon Revive brings a modern belt-scroll action masterpiece from Arc System Works. Players will see Billy and Jimmy Lee return as they take on a variety of powerful foes from their past through action-packed thrills and combat. The series’ newest title will feature the same intuitive gameplay fans expect, including refined controls that leverage the technical capabilities and advanced power of today’s platforms. Updated stages are also featured throughout the game, where players will find themselves picking up scattered weapons in the middle of combat, adapting their skills, and creating new opportunities to gain an upperhand as they battle. Fans can pre-order now on the Arc System Works site for the platform of their choice! And for those taking advantage of digital pre-orders for the Double Dragon Revive Standard or Deluxe edition, they will also receive an exclusive bonus game – Double Dragon Dodge Ball! Get ready for a brawl!

14. Untitled Project by Fumito Ueda of GenDesign

15. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN NIGHTREIGN is a standalone adventure within the ELDEN RING universe, crafted to bring a new gaming experience. RISE TOGETHER Join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring 3-player co-op. Launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital in 2025. BECOME A HERO Take command of uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair. While individually powerful, their skills grow even more formidable when united as a team. TAKE ON THE NIGHT Overcome a relentless environmental threat that sweeps through a land that changes between each game session and defeat the magnificent boss of that night!

16. TEKKEN 8 – Clive Rosfield Gameplay Trailer Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI is getting fired up for a fight in #TEKKEN8!

17. Shadow Labyrinth Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

18. Dispatch Dispatch will be coming to PC and Console in 2025. Wishlist Now! https://store.steampowered.com/app/25… Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero. Developed by AdHoc Studio.

19. Helldivers 2 – Omens of Tyranny The time has come, Helldivers. The War has changed. These are dark times for freedom loving citizens everywhere. Our galaxy grows cold from the embrace of old enemies returning and darkens with the threat of new horrors emerging. We must now stand together in Super Earth’s light and oppose these sinister tidings. These Omens of Tyranny. Missing for almost a century, the Illuminate will challenge our recruits more than the other factions they have faced. They are advanced, highly-intelligent beings wielding powerful technology that appears to average citizens like a kind of dark magic. At the end of the First Galactic War, the Helldivers worked together to eradicate the Illuminate. We believed we were successful, and for nearly 100 years, we have lived in relative peace, holding the Terminid and Automaton threats at bay. Thanks to our continued recruitment and training of new Helldivers, we have held these two fronts with complete, unmitigated success. But now the Illuminate have emerged seemingly out of nowhere. Even though we don’t know the true origin of the invasion, we have no choice now but to suppress three factions in the Galactic War. The Illuminate are spreading through mind control, abducting citizens of weaker dedication to democratic ideals and brainwashing them for a dark purpose which is still yet unknown to us. These mind-controlled citizens have been twisted and corrupted into a menace we call The Voteless–Super Earth’s own people turned against the principles of Democracy and fair elections, losing their ability to vote entirely. The newest major update for Helldivers 2, Omens of Tyranny, featuring the return of the Illuminate faction, is now live! High Command has ordered all Helldivers to report to their Super Destroyers – it’s time to give these squids hell.

20. Midnight Murder Club – Crossplay Beta Trailer Midnight Murder Club is a six-player shooter-in-the-dark set in a sprawling, pitch-black mansion, where the only light you ever see comes from a flashlight piercing the darkness or gunfire piercing your heart. Turning your flashlight on lets you see which of the 30+ elaborately decorated rooms you’re currently in, but it also gives away your position to enemies who might be hiding close by. It’s the ultimate game of flashlight tag. We have a crossplay beta that you can download and play right now*, and we’re excited to share that we’ll be launching the game in Early Access on PS5 and Steam in February 2025. Put on your mask, grab your flashlight and revolver, and quietly step into the shadows of Wormwood Manor for some tense and hilarious fun with your friends.

21. Turok: Origins

22. The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Announcement Trailer | PC Games Play Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II Remastered, coming to PC for the first time on April 3, 2025. Bringing with it all the improvements and new modes from the PlayStation 5 version, like the roguelike survival mode No Return, Guitar Free Play, commentary, and more, Part II Remastered will allow players to experience Ellie and Abby’s acclaimed journeys, optimized and enhanced for PC.

23. Thick As Thieves – Announcement Trailer Thick As Thieves is coming to PlayStation 5. A PvPvE multiplayer stealth game set in a 1910s metropolis filled with magic and intrigue. Hide, sneak, and steal your way through the ranks as you match your cunning against rival thieves in an immersive living world of stories and shadows. A new take on stealth from Warren Spector.

24. Mafia: The Old Country – The Initiation Trailer MAFIA: THE OLD COUNTRY coming Summer 2025.

25. [Game of Thrones: Kingsroad] Get ready to immerse yourself into the world of Game of Thrones like never before. Explore the vast lands of Westeros in a brand new action-adventure RPG, coming 2025!

26. Split Fiction Jump into mind-blowing moments and experience the many worlds of Split Fiction™, a boundary-pushing co-op adventure from the studio behind It Takes Two. Master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds! Invite a friend to play online for free with Friend’s Pass*! As long as one of you owns the game, both of you can play.

27. STEEL HUNTERS STEEL HUNTERS is a Free-to-Play, PvPvE shooter with futuristic mech battles. Fight to collect rare loot on an abandoned Earth, and use combat tactics to turn rivals into scrap. Choose your Hunter and playstyle to battle 5 other duo teams. Only one can extract from the Hunting Grounds.

28. Dying Light: The Beast We just dropped a thrilling first look at Dying Light: The Beast, the upcoming standalone adventure you don’t want to miss! What was that thing in the woods? WISHLIST NOW to be the first to find out! https://go.dyinglight.com/TheBeast Dying Light: The Beast is a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in a tightly-crafted rural region. Play as Kyle Crane, a legendary hero who breaks free after years of brutal experiments. Now, he must realize there’s more at stake than just revenge.

29. Squid Game The game never stops. Think you have what it takes to survive? Squid Game: Unleashed will be available to everyone to play on December 17, whether you’re a Netflix member or not. Squid Game Season 2 arrives on December 26, only on Netflix.

30. The First Berserker: Khazan The First Berserker: Khazan launches March 27, 2025, on PC (Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox! Watch the Russo Brothers-supervised hardcore action trailer now ⚔ PRE-ORDER NOW: https://khazan.nexon.com/ The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG based on DNF (Dungeon & Fighter) Universe that will be available on PC Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. As Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire who overcame death, players will unveil the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies. The First Berserker: Khazan launches on March 27, 2025. Free demo available starting January 16!