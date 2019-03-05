The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Official Trailer Has Twitter Calling The Lord of Light

The long-awaited, highly-anticipated full trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones arrived today (March 5), and Twitter still wasn’t ready.

When you play the #GameofThrones, you win or you die.

Share your favorite moments from the Season 8 trailer with @GIPHY: https://t.co/HgLHjCHufp pic.twitter.com/pIv4wsJHab — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 5, 2019

All the major players are accounted for with Arya trying to issue fades, Sansa peeping dragons, Jon Snow and his queen looking inseparable and Tormund Giantsbane always looking like he is in the midst of some madness that is about to go down at any moment, to name a few.

Twitter has been lit with theories, jokes and excitement knowing that we still have to wait a bit longer for the season premiere on April 14.

Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

—

Photo: HBO