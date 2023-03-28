HHW Gaming: Nintendo Shows New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’ Gameplay & Limited Edition New Switch OLED Model

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just weeks away from arguably the year’s biggest game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, and Nintendo has some more news about its upcoming video game.

If you were nervous Tears of The Kingdom was shaping up to be Breath of The Wild with a new coat of paint and a rehash of the first game, a new gameplay trailer should ease those fears a bit.

This morning Nintendo came through with a new presentation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom with Eiji Aonuma, the game’s director, showcasing some new gameplay footage.

Link’s New Ultrahand Brings A Fresh Take To Tears of The Kingdom

We already knew that Link would be taking to the fight to save Hyrule to the skies. We didn’t know precisely how. In the new trailer, we see Link using his “Ultrahand” new skills to help traverse expansive land, seamlessly transitioning from the ground to the skies of the fictional kingdom.

One new ability that stands out is the “Fuse Ability,” which will allow Link to assemble objects. In the footage, we see Link take a colossal boulder and fuse it with a twig forming a more potent weapon to take out enemies.

You can also use the Fuse Ability to build vehicles, like a raft powered by fans, to quickly get across a body of water that Link initially could not swim across.

You can also upgrade your arrows using Fuse, turning them into ice or fire arrows. You can even throw on a monster’s eyeball to make a homing arrow for tougher-to-hit targets.

Traveling Gets Easier

So how does Link take to the sky? Another new skill called “Recall” is one of the many ways Hyrule’s hero can reach what Mr. Aonuma describes as Sky Islands. Link can ride a stone that has fallen from the sky to Sky Islands like an elevator. It’s Link rewinding time, allowing the falling object to follow the same path it took while falling to the ground.

Mr. Aonuma also showed off Ascend, allowing Link to quickly pass through a cave by teleporting to its roof.

But wait, there’s more.

A New Limited Edition Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom Edition Is Coming

No, it’s not a Nintendo Switch Pro, but at least it’s a limited-edition OLED model. To close out the presentation, a new limited edition Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model was also shown off to get Zelda fans salivating and considering whether they should dip into the savings for the latest Switch OLED model.

The Tears of The Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on April 28, costing $359.99. The game will not be included and will launch on May 12. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99) and Nintendo Switch carrying case ($24.99), also inspired by Tears of The Kingdom, launching alongside the Switch console.

You can watch the entire presentation and see more photos from the game and the limited Switch OLED model in the gallery below the video.

Photo: Nintendo / Tears of The Kingdom