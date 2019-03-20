The ‘Stranger Things 3’ Trailer Is Finally Here, Twitter Is Ready #StrangerThings3

Finally. The trailer for the third season of hit Neflix series Stranger Things 3 has arrived, and the kids are growing up, fast.

But no worries, in the summer of ’85 the weirdness and paranormal is still going down in Hawkins and the crew is on the job.

Things start off all good as schools out and the teens are being teens. But then it goes to sh*t with assassins, possessed bodies and a crazy looking beast of a monster. Count on Eleven still doing Eleven things.

The new monster in #StrangerThings3 is going to haunt your nightmares. pic.twitter.com/uj74twfmM0 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 20, 2019

We’re here for it, and so it Twitter. Peep the excitement on the Internets, as well as new production stills below. Worth noting, a lot of people want Will and Steve to stop taking L’s. We shall see.

Stranger Things 3 kicks of July 4.