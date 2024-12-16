Subscribe
The Year in Hip-Hop: Top Rap Tours of 2024

Published on December 16, 2024
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Rap concerts have become some of the most profitable events in the music industry, and 2024 is proving no exception. With fans flocking to stadiums and arenas worldwide, the genre continues to demonstrate its incredible earning power. From large-scale solo tours to collaborative extravaganzas, rap artists are raking in millions, redefining live music revenue records.   This year alone, rap tours have collectively grossed over $1.2 billion globally, solidifying the genre’s dominance. Major factors contributing to this success include high ticket demand, dynamic performances, and the ability of artists to connect with their audiences on an emotional and cultural level.
VIP packages and exclusive merchandise sales have also amplified revenues, with some tours generating an additional 30% of their gross income through these channels.  

Another key driver of 2024’s impressive numbers is the international appeal of rap. Tours across Europe, Asia, and South America have seen exponential growth, with venues selling out in record times. Fans overseas are hungry for live performances from their favorite artists, making global expansion a lucrative strategy for rappers.   Additionally, rap’s impact on streaming and social media has played a pivotal role. Artists use platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to share tour highlights, driving engagement and ticket sales. RELATED: Here Are The Top Rap Songs For Every Month Of 2023 The hype often builds months in advance, with many shows selling out within hours of going on sale. 2024’s success is a testament to rap’s cultural influence and the devotion of its fanbase. As these tours continue to break records, they set a new standard for live music experiences across all genres. Fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see just how high the numbers can climb by year’s end.

1. Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Source: Getty

Kicking off in March 2024, Nicki Minaj’s tour celebrates her chart-topping album Pink Friday 2. The first leg, running through North America and Europe, spans March to June, with a second U.S. leg starting in September and concluding in November.

    • Start: March 2, 2024

    • End: November 15, 2024

2. Drake & J. Cole – It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake & J. Cole - It’s All A Blur Tour
Source: Getty

The dynamic duo brings their collaborative energy to 22 cities across North America. The tour runs for three months, offering fans an intimate experience with two of rap’s biggest stars.

    • Start: February 2, 2024

    • End: April 27, 2024

3. Future & Metro Boomin – We Trust You Tour

Future & Metro Boomin - We Trust You Tour
Source: Getty

This summer, Future and Metro Boomin team up for a hard-hitting tour. Spanning July to September, their shows highlight their chart-topping collaborations.

    • Start: July 30, 2024

    • End: September 9, 2024

4. Doja Cat – The Scarlet Tour (European Leg)

Doja Cat - The Scarlet Tour (European Leg)
Source: Getty

After a highly successful U.S. tour, Doja Cat takes her show across Europe. Fans can catch her from June to July in major cities such as London and Paris.

    • Start: June 1, 2024

    • End: July 14, 2024

5. Ice Cube – Legends of Rap Tour

Ice Cube - Legends of Rap Tour
Source: Getty

With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as co-headliners, Ice Cube’s tour celebrates decades of hip-hop excellence. The run lasts nearly three months, offering nostalgia-filled performances.

    • Start: August 30, 2024

    • End: November 15, 2024

6. Offset – Set It Off Tour

Offset - Set It Off Tour
Source: Getty

The former Migos rapper embarks on his first solo tour, treating fans to music from his recent solo projects. The spring tour spans two months.

    • Start: March 1, 2024

    • End: April 30, 2024

7. Busta Rhymes – Blockbusta Tour

Busta Rhymes - Blockbusta Tour
Source: Getty

Busta Rhymes celebrates his latest album with this high-energy tour, lasting six weeks. Fans can catch him from March through mid-April.

    • Start: March 13, 2024

    • End: April 21, 2024

8. Vince Staples – Black in America Tour

Vince Staples - Black in America Tour
Source: Getty

Known for his introspective lyrics and captivating performances, Vince Staples’ tour runs throughout October and November, giving fans a fresh taste of his latest album, Dark Times.

    • Start: October 14, 2024

    • End: November 7, 2024

9. Schoolboy Q – Blue Lips Weekends Tour

Schoolboy Q - Blue Lips Weekends Tour
Source: Getty

In celebration of his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, Schoolboy Q hits the road for a month-long summer tour focused on festival-style weekend performances.

    • Start: July 18, 2024

    • End: August 11, 2024

10. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Anniversary Tour

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Anniversary Tour
Source: Getty

Commemorating 30 years of hits, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s tour includes special appearances by Talib Kweli and Ice Cube. Their tour runs from August through November.

    • Start: August 9, 2024

    • End: November 21, 2024

The Year in Hip-Hop: Top Rap Tours of 2024 was originally published on hot1009.com

