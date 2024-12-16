The Year in Hip-Hop: Top Rap Tours of 2024
1. Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Kicking off in March 2024, Nicki Minaj’s tour celebrates her chart-topping album Pink Friday 2. The first leg, running through North America and Europe, spans March to June, with a second U.S. leg starting in September and concluding in November.
-
-
Start: March 2, 2024
-
End: November 15, 2024
-
2. Drake & J. Cole – It’s All A Blur Tour
The dynamic duo brings their collaborative energy to 22 cities across North America. The tour runs for three months, offering fans an intimate experience with two of rap’s biggest stars.
-
-
Start: February 2, 2024
-
End: April 27, 2024
-
3. Future & Metro Boomin – We Trust You Tour
This summer, Future and Metro Boomin team up for a hard-hitting tour. Spanning July to September, their shows highlight their chart-topping collaborations.
-
-
Start: July 30, 2024
-
End: September 9, 2024
-
4. Doja Cat – The Scarlet Tour (European Leg)
After a highly successful U.S. tour, Doja Cat takes her show across Europe. Fans can catch her from June to July in major cities such as London and Paris.
-
-
Start: June 1, 2024
-
End: July 14, 2024
-
5. Ice Cube – Legends of Rap Tour
With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as co-headliners, Ice Cube’s tour celebrates decades of hip-hop excellence. The run lasts nearly three months, offering nostalgia-filled performances.
-
-
Start: August 30, 2024
-
End: November 15, 2024
-
6. Offset – Set It Off Tour
The former Migos rapper embarks on his first solo tour, treating fans to music from his recent solo projects. The spring tour spans two months.
-
-
Start: March 1, 2024
-
End: April 30, 2024
-
7. Busta Rhymes – Blockbusta Tour
Busta Rhymes celebrates his latest album with this high-energy tour, lasting six weeks. Fans can catch him from March through mid-April.
-
-
Start: March 13, 2024
-
End: April 21, 2024
-
8. Vince Staples – Black in America Tour
Known for his introspective lyrics and captivating performances, Vince Staples’ tour runs throughout October and November, giving fans a fresh taste of his latest album, Dark Times.
-
-
Start: October 14, 2024
-
End: November 7, 2024
-
9. Schoolboy Q – Blue Lips Weekends Tour
In celebration of his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, Schoolboy Q hits the road for a month-long summer tour focused on festival-style weekend performances.
-
-
Start: July 18, 2024
-
End: August 11, 2024
-
10. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Anniversary Tour
Commemorating 30 years of hits, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s tour includes special appearances by Talib Kweli and Ice Cube. Their tour runs from August through November.
-
-
Start: August 9, 2024
-
End: November 21, 2024
-
