'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump' Sign Goes Viral On X

“Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump” Sign Sparks Hilarious Reactions On Social Media

Published on August 19, 2024
Source: X / Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump Sign

Folks are getting very creative when showing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris and their disdain for the orange menace, Donald Trump. Building off the momentum of the Harris/Walz campaign, people have been finding ways to proudly show their support for VP Harris and her running mate.
Some supporters have been quickly switching up their signs to reflect the new ticket after current POTUS, Joe Biden, gracefully bowed out of the race and handed the baton to his current Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Things We Trust More Than Trump

One sign in particular has been the talk of social media, and it hilarious post “Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump.” On the sign, it hilarious lists these particular things that no one in real experiences in life no one should trust but would instead of Donald Trump:
  1. Flint, Michigan tap water.
  2. Gas station sushi.
  3. Bill Cosby as the bartender.
  4. Taco Bell bathrooms.
  5. Tom Brady putting air in my tires.
  6. A shark with a “pet me” sign.
The View host and former member of the Republican party, Anna Navarro, shared her own clever take on the sign on Instagram. 11. A movie-role from Harvey Weinstein 12. Invitation to Church from Tom Cruise 13. Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer 14. Reverse-mortgage from Tom Selleck 15. Swimming in the Seine 16. Kristi Noem taking care of @chacha_cardenas 17. JD Vance alone on my living room couch.😂😂😂 Reality Stary/model Claudia Jordan wrote in the comments: 15) a college tour from Jim Jordan 16) a hunting trip with Dick Cheney 17) Dan Quayle in a spelling bee 18) R Kelly near a high school 19) Mike Tyson in a hotel room 20) Melania in charge of Christmas It's obvious Donald Trump is not that popular, regardless of how much Cheeto Mussolini claims he is, outside of the MAGA bubble.

