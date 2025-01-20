Subscribe
Close
Health

Things To Do Other Than Watch The Trump Second Inauguration

We’re Good: Things To Do Other Than Watch The Trump Second Inauguration

Published on January 20, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Donald Trump will officially become the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, but there are far better ways to spend your time than watching the convicted felon’s second inauguration. Set to officially start at noon, we have some suggestions, for the sake of your anxiety and stress levels, that will make for a far more enjoyable day than watching the Grifter in Chief reassume power,
For example, it is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday, which means plenty of people fortunate enough to be employed might have the day off. That means folk will be home, turning on their TV’s and perhaps noting that all the major networks will be broadcasting the inauguration. While there are those curious, and pro-MAGA, readily tuning in to see who continues to kiss the ring and hear newscasters ultimately sane wash convicted felon Trump, millions of folk ain’t trying to hear or see all that.

Related Stories

Here’s a list of activities to keep you busy while next wave of lies, gaslighting and corruption kicks off for another four years. Just saying.    

1. Get more more familiar with the late, great Martin Luther King, Jr.

Get more more familiar with the late, great Martin Luther King, Jr.
Source: Getty

Martin Luther King, Jr. represents the best of  what humanity has to offer, and the Civil Rights leader was instrumental in getting the the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But in 2025, many on the far right would dismiss him as “woke,” which is now often a replacement for the n-word on the lips of those who seek a thinly veiled alternative to the slur. Today would be a good time to study up on the full spectrum of Dr. King’s vision, and how close we or have not come to achieving it. Start at the King Center, and go down the rabbit hole. 

2. Watch NBA on MLK Day Games

Watch NBA on MLK Day Games
Source: Getty

Speaking of, the NBA on MLK Day schedule of games, with an emphasis on honoring Dr. King’s legacy, has become a proper event over the years. 2025’s lineup features eight games of NBA action including the Wolves vs. Grizzlies at 2:30 pm ET  and the Celtics vs. Warriors at 5 pm ET, both on TNT. Kicking off at noon, same as the inauguration (hint, hint) are the Mavs vs. Hornets, if you have NBA TV. 

3. Let's Organize

Let's Organize
Source: Getty

Spring cleaning does not have to wait until the Spring. It has been exhaustively reported that decluttering and organizing your home or office space all kinds of mental health benefits to aid any anxiety, stress and generally boost your mood. And you don’t even need to take any drugs to [loses signal. 

4. Watch 'The Twilight Zone' on streamers

Watch 'The Twilight Zone' on streamers
Source: Getty

Watching The Twilight Zone marathon is a staple of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It just hits different at the top of the year considering the series is readily available on Prime Video (Seasons 1 – 5), Pluto and other streaming services. And if the black and white OG version is a little too vanilla—Jordan Peele’s update, which was only a short-lived two seasons, it well worth a binge watch (also on Prime). 

5. Log Off

Log Off
Source: Getty

Contrary to popular believe, the world will not end if you don’t check in your various social media timelines (Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, Spill…you’re off Xitter, right, soon?). Of course, this does not mean, for example, to go AWOL from the job that pays, to fail to feed your children or other such examples of handling your business and responsibilities. But it’s safe bet the world will go on if you simply log off for a spell, trust. 

6. Listen to Black women.

Listen to Black women.
Source: Getty

Hey, if Michelle Obama can skip the inauguration, so can you. 

Related Tags

Mental Health

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close