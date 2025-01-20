We’re Good: Things To Do Other Than Watch The Trump Second Inauguration

Things To Do Other Than Watch The Trump Second Inauguration
1. Get more more familiar with the late, great Martin Luther King, Jr.
Martin Luther King, Jr. represents the best of what humanity has to offer, and the Civil Rights leader was instrumental in getting the the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But in 2025, many on the far right would dismiss him as “woke,” which is now often a replacement for the n-word on the lips of those who seek a thinly veiled alternative to the slur. Today would be a good time to study up on the full spectrum of Dr. King’s vision, and how close we or have not come to achieving it. Start at the King Center, and go down the rabbit hole.
2. Watch NBA on MLK Day Games
Speaking of, the NBA on MLK Day schedule of games, with an emphasis on honoring Dr. King’s legacy, has become a proper event over the years. 2025’s lineup features eight games of NBA action including the Wolves vs. Grizzlies at 2:30 pm ET and the Celtics vs. Warriors at 5 pm ET, both on TNT. Kicking off at noon, same as the inauguration (hint, hint) are the Mavs vs. Hornets, if you have NBA TV.
3. Let's Organize
Spring cleaning does not have to wait until the Spring. It has been exhaustively reported that decluttering and organizing your home or office space all kinds of mental health benefits to aid any anxiety, stress and generally boost your mood. And you don’t even need to take any drugs to [loses signal.
4. Watch 'The Twilight Zone' on streamers
Watching The Twilight Zone marathon is a staple of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It just hits different at the top of the year considering the series is readily available on Prime Video (Seasons 1 – 5), Pluto and other streaming services. And if the black and white OG version is a little too vanilla—Jordan Peele’s update, which was only a short-lived two seasons, it well worth a binge watch (also on Prime).
5. Log Off
Contrary to popular believe, the world will not end if you don’t check in your various social media timelines (Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, Spill…you’re off Xitter, right, soon?). Of course, this does not mean, for example, to go AWOL from the job that pays, to fail to feed your children or other such examples of handling your business and responsibilities. But it’s safe bet the world will go on if you simply log off for a spell, trust.
6. Listen to Black women.
Hey, if Michelle Obama can skip the inauguration, so can you.
