Related Stories DOJ Posted Jeffrey Epstein Letter That Seemingly Implicated Trump

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

G Herbo ft. Wyclef Jean & Turbo The Great “Emergency,” Dave East “Pablo” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.25 Donald Trump will officially become the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, but there are far better ways to spend your time than watching the convicted felon’s second inauguration. Set to officially start at noon, we have some suggestions, for the sake of your anxiety and stress levels, that will make for a far more enjoyable day than watching the Grifter in Chief reassume power,For example, it is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday, which means plenty of people fortunate enough to be employed might have the day off. That means folk will be home, turning on their TV’s and perhaps noting that all the major networks will be broadcasting the inauguration. While there are those curious, and pro-MAGA, readily tuning in to see who continues to kiss the ring and hear newscasters ultimately sane wash convicted felon Trump, millions of folk ain’t trying to hear or see all that.Here’s a list of activities to keep you busy while next wave of lies, gaslighting and corruption kicks off for another four years. Just saying.

1. Get more more familiar with the late, great Martin Luther King, Jr. Source: Getty Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Martin Luther King, Jr. represents the best of what humanity has to offer, and the Civil Rights leader was instrumental in getting the the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But in 2025, many on the far right would dismiss him as “woke,” which is now often a replacement for the n-word on the lips of those who seek a thinly veiled alternative to the slur. Today would be a good time to study up on the full spectrum of Dr. King’s vision, and how close we or have not come to achieving it. Start at the King Center, and go down the rabbit hole.

2. Watch NBA on MLK Day Games Source: Getty Speaking of, the NBA on MLK Day schedule of games, with an emphasis on honoring Dr. King’s legacy, has become a proper event over the years. 2025’s lineup features eight games of NBA action including the Wolves vs. Grizzlies at 2:30 pm ET and the Celtics vs. Warriors at 5 pm ET, both on TNT. Kicking off at noon, same as the inauguration (hint, hint) are the Mavs vs. Hornets, if you have NBA TV.

3. Let's Organize Source: Getty Spring cleaning does not have to wait until the Spring. It has been exhaustively reported that decluttering and organizing your home or office space all kinds of mental health benefits to aid any anxiety, stress and generally boost your mood. And you don’t even need to take any drugs to [loses signal.

4. Watch 'The Twilight Zone' on streamers Source: Getty Watching The Twilight Zone marathon is a staple of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It just hits different at the top of the year considering the series is readily available on Prime Video (Seasons 1 – 5), Pluto and other streaming services. And if the black and white OG version is a little too vanilla—Jordan Peele’s update, which was only a short-lived two seasons, it well worth a binge watch (also on Prime).

5. Log Off Source: Getty Contrary to popular believe, the world will not end if you don’t check in your various social media timelines (Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, Spill…you’re off Xitter, right, soon?). Of course, this does not mean, for example, to go AWOL from the job that pays, to fail to feed your children or other such examples of handling your business and responsibilities. But it’s safe bet the world will go on if you simply log off for a spell, trust.