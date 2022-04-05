HHW Gaming: Lara Croft Will Return In New ‘Tomb Raider’ Game Powered By Unreal Engine 5

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lara Croft will return, and her new adventure will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Honestly, with any game coming to either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S|X, improved graphics should come as no surprise. Nor should the fact that there is another Tomb Raider game in the works, but for her latest world-saving romp, Crystal Dynamics has announced that its new Unreal Engine 5 will be powering it.

The video game studio saved this news for last during Tuesday’s (Apr.5) Unreal Engine 5 presentation by Epic Games. If you haven’t gotten a chance to experience Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games gave us a small sample size of what it can do in The Matrix Awakens demo released a few days before The Matrix Resurrections. Unreal Engine 5 is currently being used in Fortnite.

“This new engine translates to next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences, and that’s why we’re thrilled to announce today that we’ve just started development of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5,” Crystal Dynamics said.

“Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise. We can’t wait to take this journey together,” the video game studio concluded.

Crystal Dynamics took a break from developing Tomb Raider games. It last worked on Tomb Raider: Legend, Anniversary, Underworld, Guardian of Light, and the Temple of Osiris, plus 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The studio shifted its attention away from Lara Croft and onto Marvel’s Avengers, which flopped harder than the Fantastic Four reboot. 2018’s Shadow of The Tomb Raider was handed over to Eidos Montreal and was met with mixed reviews. The announcement of the forthcoming new Tomb Raider game has been met with positive responses mainly because Crystal Dynamics is back in charge.

We are looking forward to hearing more about Lara Croft’s newest adventure. You can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Square Enix / Shadow of The Tomb Raider