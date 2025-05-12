Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times In Prison, X Reacts
Tory Lanez Allegedly Stabbed 14 Times In Prison Attack, X Reacts In Petty
Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, has reportedly been stabbed in prison. The R&B crooner was reportedly rushed to a local hospital. According to TMZ, the "Shooters" singer was in the yard at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi on Monday (May 12) when he was assaulted. According to multiple sources Lanez was stabbed, but so far no motivation for the attacked has been determined or shared. Lanez is currently serving 10 years for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020 (he was sentenced in 2023). At trial was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, amongst other charges. The incident caused controversy with Lanez proclaiming his innocence despite evidence and eyewitness testimony to the contrary. It also sparked all sorts of (usually asinine) conspiracy theories regarding the shooting. Lanez was taken to a local hospital in Bakersfield. Reportedly, his injuries are not life-threatening. However, his injuries were much more serious than initially reported. According to the BBC, the crooner was stabbed inside a housing unit. A post on the singer's official social media account revealed the extent of his injuries—he was allegedly stabbed 14 times, suffering wounds to his body and face. Also, both of his lungs collapsed, but he has since been removed from a breathing machine and is now able to breathe on his own. "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," reads the post Despite being behind bars, Lanez continues to work on and release music—recently touting plans to drop a new album in the summer of 2025. Also, he and Meg Thee Stallion continue to go back and forth in court. This story is developing.Tory Lanez, born
