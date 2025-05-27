Travis Hunter Getting Hitched Sparks Prenup Discourse On X
Travis Hunter & Fiancée Leanna De La Fuente Jump The Broom In Lavish Wedding Ceremony, Some On X Are Worried About His Financial Future
Travis Hunter is currently living his best life after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and marrying his fiancée, Leanna Del Fuente, but as expected, the haters had plenty to say. Hunter, the Jaguars’ newly drafted offense/defence specialist, put a bow on what many would consider a fantastic month by tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend.
Hunter, 22, and De La Fuente, 23, began their love story when they met at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and it continued throughout his 3-year college stint in Colorado. It didn’t take long for them to seal the deal after their engagement in February 2024. Along with her very expensive rock on her finger, Hunter wasn’t done blessing his now wife with gifts. Videos of the wide receiver and cornerback unveiling a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, worth more than $200,000, as a gift to his bride, went viral on X, formerly Twitter timelines. Other clips show Hunter with his new wife celebrating their nuptials, and another of him dancing with his bride while flashing the biggest grin on the planet.
Haters Were Hating On Travis Hunter Getting MarriedBut with the bliss, of course, comes the unnecessary vitriol of the man just being happy to be married. “travis hunter actually married that girl *laughing emojis,” one post on X read. Another hating ass comment read, “Bag Secured. Look at that GRIN on him. #TravisHunter got the stripper a ring AND a G-Wagon just to show everyone he’s all in on her. What could possibly go wrong?” Someone on Instagram went as far as to write Kanye West, also known as Ye, entire verse from “Gold Digger” under a post. Some came to the defense of the newly married couple. Exactly. We’re sending our best wishes to Travis Hunter and De La Fuente. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. SMH
2. She's winning though
3. Oh he's big mad
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. Lame
9.
10.
11.
12.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash