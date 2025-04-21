Travis Scott's WrestleMania 41 Appearance Not A Hit With Fans
Travis Scott Interfering In WrestleMania 41’s Main Event Straight Up Wasn’t A Hit With Fans
Travis Scott might want to stick to his day job because professional wrestling just isn’t working out for him, according to WWE fans. Some celebrities, such as Bad Bunny, have had a significant impact on storylines leading up to the WWE’s largest pay-per-view events. Unfortunately for Travis Scott, the writing was on the wall with his involvement in the Cody Rhodes/John Cena feud, which sadly flopped; the rapper didn’t help sell it at all. Travis Scott is best known for crafting hits in the studio, but as we found out during the Elimination Chamber PPV he isn’t good at pretending to deliver them in the wrestling ring when he apparently “accidentally” injured Rhodes, rupturing his eardrum after pimp slapping the professional rapper. Things didn’t get better for Scott when he showed up at WrestleMania 41 to interfere in night 2’s main event featuring Cena and Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Scott made his way down the ramp to the ring, but this time Rhodes got the upper hand on the “SICKO MODE” crafter hitting him with his “Cross Rhodes” finisher and throwing him out of the ring. That gave Cena enough time to hit Rhodes with the title, knocking him out and sealing the victory with a pinfall, becoming the WWE Undisputed Champion for the 17th time, a WWE record.
Social Media Body Slams Travis Scott & WrestleMania 41’s Lackluster Main EventWrestleMania 41 was already facing negative press due to some controversial comments from Roman Reigns and Chief Content Officer Triple H regarding Donald Trump. The lackluster main event didn’t help much, especially how things played out, plus Scott’s involvement, with wrestling fans taking to social media to express their disappointment. “Travis Scott shit is STUPID,” Phase Hero host and producer, Brandon Davis, said on X, formerly Twitter. Another post read, “Like what??? Why did Travis Scott have a 5 minute entrance in the middle of the match and WHERE IS THE ROCK????” Welp, it looks like no one wants to see Scott in a WWE ring ever again. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. This fan didn't get goosebumps seeing Scott
2. LOL
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash