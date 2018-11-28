Trigga Back: Trey Songz Drops Surprise Birthday Projects ’11’ & ’28’ Featuring EVERYBODY

Trey Songz just turned 34 today and to celebrate, the Virginia native dropped two cleverly titled projects onto the masses without warning. On streaming services worldwide, the projects 11 and 28 hit the masses and they feature, well, just about everybody and Twitter is pretty excited about it.

On 11, Trey Songz carries the entire project until Trey Dolla $ign and Tory Lanez show up on the final track “Shooting Shots.” But on 28, the entire feature list is there with just one song, “Used To” lacking a feature.

That project features Jacquees, 2 Chainz and Yo Gotti, Swae Lee, the aforementioned Tory Lanez by his lonesome, O.T. Genasis and Shy Glizzy together, Rich Da Kid, Jeremih, Dave East, and ends with Chris Brown and Fabolous together on the closing track.

Fans on Twitter got Trigga’s name trending on the social media network and responded with delight that the singer and sometimes rapper blessed the masses with new music. His previous studio album, Tremaine The Album, dropped in 2017.

Check out the stream from Spotify and Apple Music to drop some dollars on Trey Songz if you’re feeling it below.

—

Photo: Getty