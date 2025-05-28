Trump Commutes Sentence Of Infamous Larry Hoover
Trump Commutes Sentence Of Larry Hoover, Social Media Reacts In Side Eye
Now the question is if whether or not the Feds will deliver Hoover to state authorities, where he’s supposed to serve the rest of his sentence, or if he’ll be released outright, and when. Hoover has achieved a mythical status in urban areas and Hip-Hop circles as an antihero. Known in some circles as King Hoover, one of the most famed recent homages to him was Rick Ross’ 2010 hit “”B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” where the Miami rapper shouted GD leader out in the chorus. Also, back in 2021 when Kanye West and Drake were still frenemies they hosted a benefit concert to raise awareness. Reactions to news of Hoover potentially getting pardoned started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Where there are many, like Chance The Rapper, who consider him a political prisoner, there are those who don’t appreciate the violence he allegedly help unleash in Chicago. See some of the more poignant observations in the gallery. Keep in mind that Trump doesn’t do anything out of the goodness of his heart, allegedly.
“The Courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover’s considerable growth and complete rehabilitation. Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”
