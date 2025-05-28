Subscribe
Close
Current Events

Trump Commutes Sentence Of Infamous Larry Hoover

Trump Commutes Sentence Of Larry Hoover, Social Media Reacts In Side Eye

Published on May 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Larry Hoover

Source: YouTube / CBS News

Larry Hoover, a founder of the infamous Gangster Disciples street gang out of Chicago, had his life sentence commuted by Donald Trump, according to various reports. Social media reaction to the news has been a mixed bag, to say the least.
On Wednesday (May 28), Trump commuted the multiple life sentences of Hoover, 74. He was imprisoned for the 1973 murder a 19-year-od named William “Pooky” Young, who was allegedly a drug dealer. That state charge was already a 200-year sentence, then in 1997 he was sentenced to six life sentences by the Feds.

Related Stories

But, it seems like being accused of running a vast criminal enterprise wasn’t enough for Trump lto stay away from his case. This is just the latest of eyebrow-raising prisoner interventions from Trump that include the pardoning of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion . As for Hoover, the authorities have long accused him of running the gang while imprisoned. According to prison records, Hoover was serving his six life sentences in Colorado. Hoover’s lawyer issued the following statement:

“The Courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover’s considerable growth and complete rehabilitation. Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”

Now the question is if whether or not the Feds will deliver Hoover to state authorities, where he’s supposed to serve the rest of his sentence, or if he’ll be released outright, and when. Hoover has achieved a mythical status in urban areas and Hip-Hop circles as an antihero. Known in some circles as King Hoover, one of the most famed recent homages to him was Rick Ross’ 2010 hit “”B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” where the Miami rapper shouted GD leader out in the chorus. Also, back in 2021 when Kanye West and Drake were still frenemies they hosted a benefit concert to raise awareness.
Reactions to news of Hoover potentially getting pardoned started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Where there are many, like Chance The Rapper, who consider him a political prisoner, there are those who don’t appreciate the violence he allegedly help unleash in Chicago. See some of the more poignant observations in the gallery. Keep in mind that Trump doesn’t do anything out of the goodness of his heart, allegedly.
 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

chicago Crime and Punishment Larry Hoover

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close