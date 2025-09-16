Subscribe
News

Who, Really?: Trump Ripped For Reaction To Honoring Slain Democrat Melissa Hortman

Published on September 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-President-September-16-2025

Source: MEHMET ESER / Getty

President Donald Trump’s reaction to a question about slain Democratic politician in contrast to his feelings over Charlie Kirk sparked outrage online.

The reaction of President Donald Trump to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as opposed to his lack of reaction after the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker was highlighted in an exchange in the Oval Office. Trump’s response left many angry, some of whom took to social media to point out his hypocrisy and having a double standard.

 

 

Related Stories

The exchange was caught on camera, as Trump was delivering a briefing from the Oval Office on Monday (September 15). CBS News White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes asked the president, “Given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

“Uh, I’m not familar – who?”, Trump replied. “The Minnesota House speaker who assassinated over the summer,” Cordes responded. Trump then interjected, “Well, if the governor had asked me to do that…the governor of Minnesota didn’t ask me. I hadn’t thought of that. Cordes then asked him why he stated that political violence was only coming from one side of the political spectrum. “I didn’t say it was on one side,” Trump said. “But I say the radical left causes tremendous violence, and they seem to do it in a bigger way. But the radical left really has caused a lot of problems for this country.”

Hortman and her husband, Jeff, were killed by Vance Boetler in June at their home. Boetler was dressed as a member of local law enforcement, and had attempted to shoot and kill other Minnesota lawmakers. At the time of the murders, Trump was asked if he spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?” Trump replied.

The response by Trump sparked a reaction of anger and disgust from those who watched the clip, and those emotions were shown across social media. Political media company Meidas Touch blasted the president in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “What a sick and evil individual. The Trump regime’s comments in the past few days should be viewed as one of the greatest scandals of our time.”

1. Keith Murphy

2. Richard Angwin

3. Aaron Parnas

4. Alex Cole

5. Joyce Vance

6. Hemant Mehta

7. Pop Verdict

8. Courtney K Norris

9. Fly Sister

10. Chris D Jackson

11. DJ Omega MVP

Related Tags

president donald trump Social Media
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

SSENSE

Ssense Avoids Company Sale With Approved $40M Restructuring Plan

Cassius Life
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Cassius Life
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
8 Items
Celebrity
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
News
US-President-September-16-2025
11 Items
News
Nike SNKRS Atlanta
News
Palestinians flee northern Gaza due to intensified Israeli attacks
News
Celebration Of CMG's New Compilation Album "Gangsta Art"
News
Trending Stories
Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

Real American Freestyle League Visits "Fox & Friends"
16 Items
News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
News

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close