Twitter Big Mad Shuri Got Dusted, Those Ignorant Of How Comics Work Exposed

Today (March 26), with Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, Marvel dropped a bunch of posters denoting who did, and did not, survive the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Among the now confirmed casualties was Shuri, Black Panther’s smart-alecky and genius-level intelligence having little sister and eventual [REDACTED].

If you’re poster is color you survived, if it’s black and white, you caught an L.

Since then, Shuri has been trending because folk are big mad she was a victim of Thanos. Clearly, most of these folk must not be too familiar with comics where characters are known to die and come back to life, multiple times over.

Also, obviously, many of y’all ain’t been paying attention.

It is not news that Shuri died! We have known! Since! The first! Trailer! pic.twitter.com/Yve6pQjPMd — Jacob (@jjacobb_b) March 26, 2019

Nevertheless, we felt the need to compile some of the more sincerely disturbed reacts for you either to relate to or point and giggle. Enjoy.