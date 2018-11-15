Yung Miami Doubles Down On Homophobic Statements, Twitter Isn’t Here For It Period

Yung Miami is in hot water once again. The other half of the Hip-Hop group City Girls has Twitter calling her out once again for homophobic statements after her Breakfast Club interview.

Yung Miami might want to lay low for a while now. The rapper is currently being called out for homophobia and being anti-LGBTQ after trying to explain what she meant by a Tweet stating what she would do if she had a gay son. In her response to Charlamagne’s question she stated:

“I didn’t tweet nothing about them (LGBTQ community). I was just talking about my son. I just said that if I saw anything gay in my son, that I would beat him.”

She tried to clarify her statements further but in the process doubling down on her initial homophobic comments.

“But that’s just like when your mama tells you, ‘If you break my table I’m gonna beat the shit out of you. That don’t mean she’s gonna beat the shit out of you, she’s just saying it.”

She insisted she is not homophobic and that she has no issues with gay people adding:

“I have absolutely nothing against gay people, but I wouldn’t want my son to be gay. I’m around a lot of gay people all of the time; my stylist is gay, my cousin is gay.”

That’s precisely how racists react when they get called out for headass behavior. Anyway, she is no stranger to this type of controversy, back in 2011 she said Haitians were “black ugly and cheesy” and in 2013 she said she wouldn’t want her sons to be gay. She apologized for both of those ridiculous statements—now we’re waiting for apology via the Notes app.

For now, you can peep the slander coming her way from Twitter users who have no patience for homophobic statements period.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty