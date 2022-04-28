Twitter Once Again Debates The Skills & Opinions Of Retired Rapper Joe Budden

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden currently dominates the airwaves as one of the leading media personalities via his eponymous podcast, but the self-proclaimed Podfather once commanded microphones with ease. Twitter is once again debating the merits of Budden’s rapping abilities after veteran rapper Chuck D retweeted a much-ballyhooed top rappers list that listed the Queens-Jersey City star at number three.

On Wednesday (April 27), the Public Enemy frontman tweeted about the list, I like it because there’s names on this lists that usually don’t make lists,” bringing back the arguments that were made back in 2019 when The Brew Podcast first shared the list.

Since Mr. Chuck missed the raging debates the first time, the retweet started the engine back up and as expected, Budden has his share of fans and detractors. Given that Budden stands as a controversial figure to many, the debate devolved into personal accounts of the broadcaster’s life we’re opting to skip. As it stands, Budden was definitely one of the better lyricists of his era and if someone has him as a GOAT on their list, they wouldn’t be incorrect by including him.

Another sticking point that fans are debating is the podcast host’s frequent discussions about Megan Thee Stallion, this after when Twitter user @Miya_AngelNO wrote,

Joe Budden said Meg should go talk to a hip hop podcast instead of sitting down with Gayle king for the interview. Why tf would she do that? All them n*ggas have tried to do is discredit her at every turn.”

Fair or not?

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty