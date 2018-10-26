Yee Haw: Video Game Twitter Is Happier Than A Pig In Mud About ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Despite all of the insane news going on right now, gamers are rightfully excited because Rockstar Games highly-anticipated virtual western Red Dead Redemption 2 has arrived.

After months of waiting, gamers finally get to play as protagonist Arthur Morgan as he and the Van der Linde gang try to survive as they rob, steal, and put hot lead in those who dare to get in their way. The game is already receiving rave reviews garnering perfect scores from numerous media outlets and getting game of the year nods in what has been already a highly successful year for video game releases.

As you can expect the game has social media buzzing with folks reacting hilariously to playing Red Dead Redemption 2 just after one night. We got our hands on the game and are currently getting lost in the vast virtual western frontier and completely understand why there is such excitement. Keep in mind Red Dead Online hasn’t even launched yet.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you can hit the gallery below to see the all of the hilarious Twitter reactions to Rockstar Games instant classic.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games / Red Dead Redemption 2