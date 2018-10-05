Fades & Tats: Sky Got Wig Knocked Off By Herb, Black Ink Crew Forms Like Voltron & Beats The Brakes Off Him

The new season of Black Ink Crew is still in its infancy, but the drama is already on ten. Sky is known for wanting all the smoke, but she definitely met her match in Herb, a tattoo artist from New Orleans hired to work in Ceaser’s new Black Ink shop in Nola.

Ceaser is currently trying to expand his “empire” by bringing his tattoo parlor franchise to the Big Easy. Things seemed to be going smoothly but this is Black Ink we are talking about, and his subordinates don’t make his life any easier. Which brings us to Sky, who is definitely wearing out her welcome in the city of New Orleans. The Black Ink OG got into it with a local bartender she hired to work at the shop’s launch party and also her relationship with Herb instantly got off on the wrong foot when she didn’t take too kindly to him asking who she was?

From then on, Sky’s antennas were up because she was not feeling the local tattoo artist after she thought he disrespected her. Herb to his credit tried to extend some sort of olive branch to Sky, but she was not with it telling him to go away so she can talk about him when he was not around. He insisted that she should say what she had to say about him to his face and called her fake. Things went 0 to 100 real quick with Sky hitting Herb in the face when he told her bodywork was terrible.

See, this is what happens when you bring those negative vibes around @FlyyyTattedSky #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/l59Dl0JLE7 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 4, 2018

Herb was not the one though and swung back catching Sky in the face knocking her wig off. Her Black Ink brothers led by Ceaser quickly run down the New Orleans native and give him an NYC style beatdown. Now we do not condone men putting their hands on women, BUT Sky was also wrong for hitting a man she doesn’t know at all either.

Twitter, of course, had some thoughts on the whole situation with some believing the Sky or Herb was dead wrong or in some cases both of them. Regardless Sky learned locals of New Orleans don’t play. You can see the fallout from the fight in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital