Twitter Remembers The Great Combat Jack On Anniversary Of Passing #CombatJackDay

Reggie Ossé, better known to the world as Combat Jack, helped to bring the podcast era into the light by way of his popular The Combat Jack Show series. Today marks one year since the passing of Combat Jack from cancer complications, and the Internets, chiefly Twitter, are gathered in remembrance of the media personality.

With popular shows like The Joe Budden Podcast, The Read, and many others, The Combat Jack Show was a notable precursor to the rise of Black podcasts in general. Ossé’s influence in the industry and his accomplishments as an entertainment attorney and media power figure are well-documented, giving him an almost endless level of access to some of the biggest names in music and culture.

Beyond the show and fame, Ossé by nearly every account was one of the most approachable and humble figures of his stature. On Twitter Thursday, the hashtag #CombatJackDay has become a national trending topic with fans and supporters showing their respects for Ossé and all he did for the game.

We’ve collected some of the responses under the hashtag below.

Rest Powerfully In Peace, Combat Jack.

FOREVER LEGENDARY, HEARD WORLDWIDE, SO MANY PODCASTS WERE BIRTHED CAUSE OF THIS EPISODE 🙏🏽❤️ #CombatJackDay pic.twitter.com/PMX3LFmncG — Premium Pete (@PremiumPete) December 20, 2018

