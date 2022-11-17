RIP Paper Route Frank: Twitter Salutes Young Dolph On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph and his tragic death is still something that many in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn. are still processing, especially considering his impact on the city. On the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s passing, many on Twitter are giving a strong salute to Paper Route Frank.

Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., immersed himself into the Hip-Hop world in 2010 with the establishment of his label, Paper Route, and amassed a strong local following in Memphis that eventually spread throughout the south. In 2016, Young Dolph notched a platinum plaque for his song “Play Wit Yo B*tch” from his Gelato album and followed that up with the gold-selling “100 Shots” from his Bulletproof album.

Dolph, alongside his cousin Key Glock, worked their audio magic for the single “Major” from Dolph’s Role Model album. The pair went on to release a joint project, Dum and Dummer, showcasing natural chemistry and hit-making ability. 2020’s Rich Slave album produced the gold-selling single “RNB” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Dolph released a sequel to the Dum and Dummer project in 2021.

Memphis honored Dolph in a variety of ways in the wake of his passing, including naming a street after him near the Castilla Heights neighborhood where Dolph grew up. In February of this year, State Rep. Torrey C. Harris and former Sen. Katrina Robinson introduced a bill to make Nov. 17 the Adolph Thorton Day of Service. The bill went into law and is recognized throughout the state and in Georgia according to reports. Fox 13 in Memphis also issued a report on all of the activities connected to the day of service.

On Twitter, the memory of Young Dolph is held up high as fans recall their favorite moments in the music while also highlighting his charitable works in Memphis. Those tweets can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty