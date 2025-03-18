Drake Clowned By UMG In Scathing Motion To Dismiss The Rapper’s “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Drake is once again the butt of jokes on social media, and it’s not because Kendrick Lamar dropped another diss record but because his own label had bars for him. Spotted on Variety , Universal Music Group let the chopper spray on Drizzy in a motion to dismiss the Canadian’s lawsuit against the music label accusing them of pushing Lamar’s epic diss record, “Not Like Us.”In the dismissal, UMG claims that Drake is in his feelings and suing because he “lost a rap battle” and his decision to sue was only to “salve his wounds.” Damn. Per Variety:

The motion, filed earlier today and reviewed by Variety, took a cutting approach to making the case for dismissal, claiming that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Drizzy’s Attorney Responds To UMG’s Filing

Social Media Is Clowning Drake

UMG

literally hit

Drake

all that talk of kendrick being a hypocrite drummed up by that fanbase only for

UMG

to point out how

drake

is also one……”