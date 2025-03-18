Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Drake Slammed By UMG In Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit

Drake Clowned By UMG In Scathing Motion To Dismiss The Rapper’s “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

Published on March 18, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake Slammed By UMG In Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit

Source: Cole Burston / Getty / Drake

Drake is once again the butt of jokes on social media, and it’s not because Kendrick Lamar dropped another diss record but because his own label had bars for him.
Spotted on Variety, Universal Music Group let the chopper spray on Drizzy in a motion to dismiss the Canadian’s lawsuit against the music label accusing them of pushing Lamar’s epic diss record, “Not Like Us.”

Related Stories

In the dismissal, UMG claims that Drake is in his feelings and suing because he “lost a rap battle” and his decision to sue was only to “salve his wounds.” Damn. Per Variety:

The motion, filed earlier today and reviewed by Variety, took a cutting approach to making the case for dismissal, claiming that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

The filing also calls the rapper who claimed to “study rap battles for a living” a hypocrite, noting that less than three years ago, he signed a public petition criticizing “the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them” and stating their lyrics as fact. “Drake was right then and is wrong now.” The motion continues, “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.”

Drizzy’s Attorney Responds To UMG’s Filing

Drake did respond, well his attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, did in a statement shared with Variety. “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence. This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”

Social Media Is Clowning Drake

Drake’s attempt to sue UMG was already frowned upon by music and Hip-Hop fans alike, and now he catching more strays after getting clowned by his own label. “UMG literally hit Drake with a Reverse uno,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.  Another post read, “all that talk of kendrick being a hypocrite drummed up by that fanbase only for UMG to point out how drake is also one……”
Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

drake Kendrick Lamar Universal Music Group

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders

    Coach Coupled Up: Karrueche Tran & Deion Sanders Prove They're Still Going Strong, Sweetly Support Shedeur From The Sidelines

    Bossip
    Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard attend 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    DJ Mustard Seeks Sole Custody and $30K Sanctions Amid Messy Divorce Update

    Bossip
    Taylor v Serrano 3 - Kick-Off Press Conference

    CASSIUS Gems: Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Most Knockout-Worthy IG Thirst Traps

    Cassius Life
    Christmas holiday. Happy family and gift box on Christmas day. African American family opening gift boxes together on Christmas day at home. Father gives gift box to his son

    Check Out Our Last-Minute 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close