United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Gunned Down In Midtown In Targeted Attack, Social Media Drags The Company In Response

More news to prove we are living in what feels like a Netflix drama series: Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare’s Insurance division, was fatally shot Wednesday morning outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan in what the NYPD is already calling a “targeted attack.”Social media was buzzing this morning when breaking news of Brian Thompson, 50, was gunned down in broad daylight. The details, which read like the plot of a movie, claim a masked man approached Thompson, who was in town to speak at a conference Wednesday and killed him using what witnesses claimed was a “silent gun.” Per the New York Post

Brian Thompson, 50, was at the hotel around 6:46 a.m., arriving early for a conference, when a masked man allegedly waiting for the CEO repeatedly shot at him along Sixth Avenue before dashing off on a bicycle, police sources told The Post.

Thompson was hit in the chest, prompting a desperate attempt by first responders to save him with CPR, harrowing video shows.

He was rushed in critical condition to the Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

People Are Using The Apparent Assassination To Call Out United Healthcare