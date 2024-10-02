Subscribe
Close
News

Eric Adams Welcomes Support From Donald Trump

Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams Clowned For Welcoming Support From Indicted Disgraced Former President Donald Trump

Published on October 2, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mayor Adams Makes First Court Appearance In Corruption Case

Source: Alex Kent / Getty / Eric Adams

They say birds of a feather flock together. Mayor Mixxy, aka Eric Adams, needs all the allies he can get as the walls continue to close in on him, so it shouldn’t be shocking that he is now accepting support from Donald Trump.
Spotted on Raw Story, the embattled indicted Mayor, Eric Adams, welcomed the support from the disgraced orange menace, Donald Trump, after becoming the first NYC Mayor to be indicted while in office for allegedly taking bribes from foreign governments.
Speaking out of the side of his racist mouth, Trump, for whatever reason, blamed Adams’ charges on his critical comments Mayor Mixxy said about undocumented immigrants coming to the city. “We have people that use the Justice Department and the FBI at levels that have never been seen before,” Trump said last week. “I wish him luck.”
On Tuesday, October 1, reporters asked Adams if he had embraced Trump’s support. “Listen, I welcome support from every American, no matter where they are and who they are,” Adams told reporters. “I welcome support from every American, those who know me and know how I am, and those who are just reading up on this.” “So, every American in this great country, I welcome support from.”

Critics Are Calling Eric Adams’ Rhetoric Very Trump-Like

It’s no surprise that Adams is being dragged for appreciating the support for the twice-impeached former president, with many pointing out how Trumpish he sounded. “Several of Adams’ fellow Democrats compared the mayor’s rhetoric to that of former President Donald Trump, a Republican who was also indicted — and ultimately convicted — in New York,” Gothamist writer Brigid Bergin said.  Bergin continued, “Several of Adams’ fellow Democrats compared the mayor’s rhetoric to that of former President Donald Trump, a Republican who was also indicted — and ultimately convicted — in New York.”
Welp. The news isn’t getting any better for Adams. Federal prosecutors are considering bringing more charges against the defiant NYC Mayor.
You can see more reactions to Eric Adams’ downfall, which is currently in progress.

1. Hate to see it

2. Bruh

3. Howling

4. Damn

5.

6.

7.

https://twitter.com/nifferama/status/1841549650396058003

8. Yikes

9.

Related Tags

Donald Trump Eric Adams Mayor Eric Adams

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close