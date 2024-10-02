Eric Adams Welcomes Support From Donald Trump
Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams Clowned For Welcoming Support From Indicted Disgraced Former President Donald Trump
Spotted on Raw Story, the embattled indicted Mayor, Eric Adams, welcomed the support from the disgraced orange menace, Donald Trump, after becoming the first NYC Mayor to be indicted while in office for allegedly taking bribes from foreign governments.They say birds of a feather flock together. Mayor Mixxy, aka Eric Adams, needs all the allies he can get as the walls continue to close in on him, so it shouldn’t be shocking that he is now accepting support from Donald Trump.
Speaking out of the side of his racist mouth, Trump, for whatever reason, blamed Adams’ charges on his critical comments Mayor Mixxy said about undocumented immigrants coming to the city. “We have people that use the Justice Department and the FBI at levels that have never been seen before,” Trump said last week. “I wish him luck.” On Tuesday, October 1, reporters asked Adams if he had embraced Trump’s support. “Listen, I welcome support from every American, no matter where they are and who they are,” Adams told reporters. “I welcome support from every American, those who know me and know how I am, and those who are just reading up on this.” “So, every American in this great country, I welcome support from.”
Critics Are Calling Eric Adams’ Rhetoric Very Trump-LikeIt’s no surprise that Adams is being dragged for appreciating the support for the twice-impeached former president, with many pointing out how Trumpish he sounded. “Several of Adams’ fellow Democrats compared the mayor’s rhetoric to that of former President Donald Trump, a Republican who was also indicted — and ultimately convicted — in New York,” Gothamist writer Brigid Bergin said. Bergin continued, “Several of Adams’ fellow Democrats compared the mayor’s rhetoric to that of former President Donald Trump, a Republican who was also indicted — and ultimately convicted — in New York.” Welp. The news isn’t getting any better for Adams. Federal prosecutors are considering bringing more charges against the defiant NYC Mayor. You can see more reactions to Eric Adams’ downfall, which is currently in progress.
