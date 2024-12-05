UnitedHealth CEO Shooter Leaves Cryptic Message On Bullets
Shooter In UnitedHealth CEO Assassination Left Cryptic Message On Shell Casings, Social Media Has More Thoughts
Our sources say two of the words appear in the title of a 2010 book, “Delay, Deny, Defend,” which slams the health insurance sector — and, as we now know, Thompson was one of the industry’s bigwigs.
We’re told detectives believe the words on the shell casings could be a window into why the assailant committed the murder.
Our sources say the suspect or one of his relatives might have been denied coverage by Thompson’s company for a medical procedure. However, our sources also say he could be a disgruntled ex-employee … or a hitman hired by someone for some other reason.
Other Developments In The CaseThe cryptic message on the shell casings is not only a development from the rapidly developing case. The New York Daily News reports that Thompson’s home has been the target of bomb threats. Also, the NYPD has released surveillance photos showing the shooter’s face. Of course, social media is still slamming UnitedHealthcare. Spoiler alert: don’t expect to see any sympathy. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
