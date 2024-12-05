Subscribe
UnitedHealth CEO Shooter Leaves Cryptic Message On Bullets

Shooter In UnitedHealth CEO Assassination Left Cryptic Message On Shell Casings, Social Media Has More Thoughts

Published on December 5, 2024
US-CRIME-HEALTH

Source: BRYAN R. SMITH / Getty

The targeted attack on UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson has already taken an eyebrow-raising turn following some new developments. Once news broke about the assassination of Brian Thompson in Midtown, NYC, hit social media timelines, it didn’t take long for many to jump to the conclusion the UnitedHealth CEO’s murder could have something to do with the health insurer’s track record of denying people coverage.
TMZ reports that the 9mm shell casings from the bullets that took Thompson’s life shot from the alleged silenced weapon were engraved with the cryptic message “deny,” “depose,” and “defend,” possibly revealing the assassin’s motive behind the attack.
Sources revealed to the celebrity gossip site that the message is no coincidence, has a significant meaning, and could confirm that social media was on the right track when the story first broke. Per TMZ:

Our sources say two of the words appear in the title of a 2010 book, “Delay, Deny, Defend,” which slams the health insurance sector — and, as we now know, Thompson was one of the industry’s bigwigs.

We’re told detectives believe the words on the shell casings could be a window into why the assailant committed the murder.

Our sources say the suspect or one of his relatives might have been denied coverage by Thompson’s company for a medical procedure. However, our sources also say he could be a disgruntled ex-employee … or a hitman hired by someone for some other reason.

Other Developments In The Case

The cryptic message on the shell casings is not only a development from the rapidly developing case. The New York Daily News reports that Thompson’s home has been the target of bomb threats. Also, the NYPD has released surveillance photos showing the shooter’s face. Of course, social media is still slamming UnitedHealthcare. Spoiler alert: don’t expect to see any sympathy. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

