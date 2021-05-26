Vernon Jones “Wished People Recognized Death of Jesus As Much As George Floyd,” Twitter Clowns Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Vernon Jones fixed his lips to say something absolutely ridiculous on the anniversary of George Floyd’s tragic death that earned him a well-deserved dragging.

It would be a Black Republican to get on Twitter to compare the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police to Jesus Christ being nailed on the cross.

Tuesday (May 25), Vernon Jones, a candidate in the GOP primary for Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial election, hopped on his Twitter account and hit send on a tweet stupidly saying, “I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd,” adding “That’s all I have to say.”

Yes, the tweet is still up.

The tweet has over 25K likes also earned the former Georgia state Representative plenty of reactions, most of them dragging him for filth for even saying such a thing on the anniversary George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police officer and now convicted murderer Derek Chauvin and his colleagues who have yet to stand trial.

Actress Holly Robinson-Peete couldn’t believe it and stating in a tweet, “I really had to come over here to see if you actually said this. So extremely sad. Not unexpected. It was never about GF being a martyr or a saint it was only about him being a human being who didn’t deserve his life snuffed out. How tragic you are. But it’s owning libs so… (hand in face emoji).”

Other tweets directed at Jones were not as nice and understandably so.

Welp.

You can peep more responses to Vernon Jones’ heada** tweet in the gallery below.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty