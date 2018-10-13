Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion Jab, Twitter Reacts

Vic Mensa caught a ton of flack for a line rapped during the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher where he took a shot at the late XXXTentacion, then doubled down on his stances against domestic abuse. Despite apologizing for the jab, domestic abuse allegations that Vic Mensa himself rapped about in times past have surfaced and fans on Twitter are blasting the Chicago artist.

Mensa’s cypher lines were shared to the Miami audience at the BET Hip Hop awards show taping last weekend, and XXX’s mother was also in attendance. Mensa took to Instagram to apologize to XXX’s mother but stood tall on the fact that he’s against domestic abusers. But fans dug up an older interview Mensa did with The Breakfast Club where he admitted to choking a former girlfriend and even wrote a song about it.

Since the news has resurfaced, fans on Twitter have been ripping Vic Mensa apart. We’ve collected some of the responses in the gallery below.

