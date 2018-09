Victor Cruz & Hennessy Hosted Canelo Fight Party [Photos]

Saturday night (Sept. 15) featured many parties to watch the Canelo vs Triple G championship fight. One of the littest (it’s a word) gatherings was the fight party hosted by recently retired NFL star Victor Cruz and Hennessy in NYC.

The function went down at a private residence in Greenwich Village. DJ Enuff was on the wheels of steels while plenty of food was being passed around. Of course, a custom Hennessy cocktail, the Hennessy Jalapiño, inspired by Canelo (it’s year two of brand’s partnership with the fighter’s Golden Boy Promotions) was also on the menu.

Some of the special guests who came through to watch the fight included Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, actor/singer Mack Wilds,

Oh yeah, Canelo won.

Peep images of the festivities in the gallery.