Vince Staples Expresses Interest In Disney+'s 'Power Rangers'
It’s Morphin Time Cuh: Vince Staples Wants To Be In Disney+’s ‘Power Rangers’ Reboot, Fans Would Love To See It
Vince Staples as the Blue or Black Ranger? It could happen if the Hip-Hop star/actor has his way. For those who didn’t know, Disney+ is rebooting Power Rangers. Vince Staples wants in on the Mighty Morphin action in the upcoming live-action series. The “Blue Suede” rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his interest in a role, simply writing, “Call me, [on the] dead homies” after learning that Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are working on the upcoming project for the streamer.
Staples is no stranger to film and television cameras; he’s had minor roles in Dope and White Men Can’t Jump. He also starred in the first season of Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show, which was renewed for a second season, and he had guest appearances on Abbott Elementary and Insecure, so he would be very comfortable if given the role.
Fans Say He Would Be A Perfect “Cuh” or Black RangerFans have reacted to the idea of Staples possibly becoming a Power Ranger. One person warned him about the “Power Ranger curse” writing in a post on X, “Vince you gon struck with the Power Rangers curse stay far away bro.” Staples responded, “I’ll die for what I believe in n***a.” Another user shared what looks like an AI-generated image of Staples in the Blue Ranger costume. Listen, we would love to see it. Disney+ will be teaming up with Hasbro, who acquired the rights to the iconic franchise in 2018, TheWrap reported. According to the website, Disney and Hasbro’s goal is to “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.” We shall see if Vince Staples gets a call. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
