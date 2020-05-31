Fans Praise J. Cole & Wale For Taking To The Streets, There Might Be Beef However

The protests erupting across the nation sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have grown in size with no signs of slowing down. On Twitter, fans are praising J. Cole and Wale for taking to the streets with protesters but there appears to also be some manner of brewing beef between the two past collaborators.

Twitter user @indiapitts21 took notice of a now-viral clip of J. Cole marching with protestors in his hometown of Fayetteville, N.C., and then tagged Wale in the tweet asking him to do the same.

“J Cole was out with Fayetteville. If that’s not the dopest Idk what is.. @Wale make us proud #DMV,” she tweeted.

In an alleged now-deleted tweet, Wale wrote, ” I’m sick of a lot of u acting like ya’ll messiah was the only one outside suck my d*ck.”

In Wale’s defense, he too was out with protestors in Los Angeles but it wasn’t nearly as publicized as Cole’s outing. But it didn’t exactly go on unnoticed either, so his reaction to the young woman’s ask seems rooted in something personal if anything.

What makes Wale’s jab at J. Cole even more curious is that the pair most recently worked together on the “My Boy (Freestyle)” track from the DMV rapper’s Free Lunch EP in 2018, not to include their other collaborators. Wale has however said in the past that his lack of popularity in comparison to peers like Cole and Drake is a matter of their skin tone, thus creating a divide between the pair in the eyes of some.

It goes without saying that Wale is obviously an important figure within Hip-Hop circles and J. Cole holds the same manner of importance. We will never pick sides between these grand champions because they’re both equally vital.

Y’all: WHY IS J. COLE NOT TWEETING!!!! J. Cole: pic.twitter.com/q4q2FaJ5gN — Young Simba (@Mufaa6) May 30, 2020

