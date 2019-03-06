“I Beat My Case”: Weeping R. Kelly Interviewed By Gayle King, Twitter Wants Jail Sentence Expedited

R. Kelly has broken his silence, and the slander is going to be nuclear. The Pied Piper of Copping please sat for what’s being billed as an explosive interview with Gayle King.

NEW: R&B singer R. Kelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denied the accusations in a new interview with @GayleKing, insisting the claims are “rumors” & “not true.” Kelly has pleaded not guilty; see the first clips here & watch @CBSThisMorning Wednesday at 7a ET. pic.twitter.com/5yT1QwPsIq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 5, 2019

The full video doesn’t air until tomorrow (March 6), but if the teaser dropped tonight is any indication, it’s going to be a doozy.

R’uh is basically maintaining that he never abused any underaged women and at one point said he is “fighting for my f*cking life.”

If you’ve ever seen the previous interviews where the R&B singer discussed his past allegations, you already his answers always leave much to be desired, and this one was no different. King clearly asked her questions and read the allegations, and that was enough to have Kelly bobbing and weaving and answering everything but the actual question.

Also, Gayle King post this pic on Instagram. It’s fittin’ to get crazy tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the short clip has already spawned a mountain of slander on Twitter. Deservedly so.