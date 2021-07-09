Tacky Talk Show Queen Wendy Williams Under Fire For Jab At Slain TikTok Star Swavy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams has once more found herself in the middle of controversy for one of her offhand comments, this time aiming her barbs at a TikTok star that was fatally shot this past Monday. During a broadcast of her popular talk show, Williams rudely brushed off news of the death of Swavy and even had to eat some crow after realizing he had more followers on social media than she does.

During a Wednesday (July 7) broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host introduced her “Hot Topics” segment and zeroed in on the news of 19-year-old Matima “Swavy” Miller after he was gunned down in his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building,” Williams is seen saying in the clip.

Over the years, Williams has been blasted for transphobic comments and was the center of controversy after a 2003 interview with Whitney Houston. Late last year, Williams and famed songstress Dionne Warwick got into a bit of a tiff and even took some tasteless jabs at Meghan Markle among many others. Some might know that current Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God was an understudy to Williams during her radio days in New York City.

As a result of the video, which has since gone viral, many on Twitter have aimed their ire and disappointment towards the former shock jock and have been giving her an exquisite dragging as expected.

