White History Month Trends Because MAGA Twitter Be Dumb

February is Black History Month, which serves to make sure the members of the African diaspora are recognized and celebrated in a society where too often they have been marginalized. Apparently, this concept is tough to comprehend for the MAGA contingent, thus the asinine “White History Month” is trending on Twitter.

Pick up a history book or turn on your vintage TV shows and movies and it becomes quite evident that just about every day is White History Month. And while we’re on the topic, BHM wasn’t officially recognized until 1976 by President Gerald Ford. That was not that long ago.

But since February is BHM (the shortest month of the year, no less), all the slow-witted folk scared that their grip on power, and the admonishment of white supremacy, is getting shaky as their reading comprehension levels, are now quite butt-hurt.

This is evident since the people (or bots) pushing the trending topic tend to be far-right wingnuts or irredeemable trolls. There is also plenty of education, and slander, going on in the trend, too.

