Wiz Khalifa Blessed Stoner Twitter With ‘The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa’ EP For 4/20

Wiz Khalifa remained on brand for this 4/20 Day and dropped a quick project that should be the soundtrack for the tokers. The Taylor Gang honcho dropped The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa, a quick, seven-song drop that covers all of the Pittsburgh rapper’s usual lanes.

The EP is heavy with features but they match the breezy vibe of the marijuana enthusiast. The Sage Of Wiz Khalifa opened with “Y U Mad” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mustard. Next up, the bouncy “Out In Space” features production from Big Jerm and Mike Dean with assistance from Migos rapper, Quavo. The track “Still Wiz” borrows from Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” track that HItmaka, Paul Cabbin and Tee Romano all flip expertly.

Wiz goes back into paying homage to another classic track, flipping RBL Posse’s “Don’t Give Me Give Me No Bammer” into “Bammer” with production from Mustard and GLYTTRP. Tyga shows up on the weed-scented trunk rattler “Contact” with production from Ronny J and CuBeatz. The project ends with “Clouds In the Air” and a strong feature from K CAMP, and final track “High Today” featuring Logic.

So far, the consensus on Twitter is positive for The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa and it certainly displays Khalifa’s range as a hitmaker. We’ve got those reactions from the social media network, including the streams of the project, below.

Photo: Getty