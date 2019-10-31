Struggle Rapper Rumble: Woah Vicky Put Hands On Bhad Bhabie, Twitter Clowns The Colonizers

Somebody finally caught Bhad Bhabie outside, and it was fellow struggle “transracial” rapper, Woah Vicky. Video of the caucasian fracas landed on social media, and Twitter is having a field day.

The white-on-white crime took place in the studio with all the action happening outside of the booth. That should come as no surprise to no one. No word on what the flavorless beef is all about, and frankly, who cares, Vicky and Bhabie got to scrapping with Bhabie being the recipient of the fade.

Bhabie has since explained in her IG stories that the video of herself catching a fade was edited, and she was being held back.

“Dude in the grey was holding me, which was why she was able to get on top of me, shortys punches still never connected with my body! You can literally see my hand going in her face even while she’s on top of me. She would not get up and fight for real it was a whole bunch of dudes pulling and pushing. Y’all only seeing clips of the video!”

Yeah right.

Anyway, Twitter is clowning both of them and deservingly so. You can peep the reactions to “fight,” which some people believe was staged in the gallery below.

—

Photo: StarterCAM / Michael Adeyeye